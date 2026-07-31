Allen Stone Debuts New Song for SNOOPY PRESENTS: THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME

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Apple TV shared a new musical clip tied to its animated special Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, spotlighting a song from musician Allen Stone titled Home Where Your Heart Found Me. The video centers on the song's message that home is not defined by a location, but by the people who make up a family.

The song is presented as a singalong moment tied directly to the special's themes, inviting viewers to join in as the story unfolds.

The song is now available on Apple Music, giving audiences a way to revisit the track outside of the streaming special. Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home is currently streaming on Apple TV.

The clip offers a brief window into how music plays a role in the special's storytelling, using Stone's song to underscore its central message about family and belonging.

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