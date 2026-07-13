Alison Arngrim Appears as Ida in Netflix's LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Reboot

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Alison Arngrim, best known for playing Nellie in the original LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE television series, has made a surprise cameo appearance in the Netflix reboot of the show, taking on the role of Ida. Footage of the moment surfaced via TODAY, drawing attention to the casting choice that links the classic series to its contemporary streaming adaptation.

LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE is based on the beloved book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, chronicling the life of a pioneer family in the American Midwest during the late 19th century. The original television series ran for nine seasons and remains a touchstone of American family drama. Netflix has revived the property for a new generation of viewers.

Arngrim's appearance as Ida in the reboot marks a notable connection between the original production and the new series, offering longtime fans a recognizable face within the updated story. The cameo was highlighted by TODAY as part of broader coverage of the Netflix project.