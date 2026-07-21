Alexi Hawley and Melissa O'Neil Discuss THE ROOKIE Extended Cut HIS NAME WAS MARTIN

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Showrunner Alexi Hawley and cast member Melissa O'Neil appeared together in a conversation released by ABC to discuss the extended cut of HIS NAME WAS MARTIN, a special episode of THE ROOKIE that is now streaming on Hulu.

O'Neil is a series regular on THE ROOKIE, which follows John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, navigating his career alongside a team of officers. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the Nathan Fillion-led show was renewed for a seventh season, with O'Neil among the core ensemble that also includes Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Eric Winter, and others.

In the conversation, Hawley and O'Neil spoke specifically about HIS NAME WAS MARTIN and what the extended cut offers viewers beyond the original broadcast version. The extended cut represents the full vision of the episode, according to the discussion, making the Hulu release a distinct viewing experience from what aired on ABC.

The episode HIS NAME WAS MARTIN is currently available in its extended form on Hulu for viewers who want to see the complete version of the installment.

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