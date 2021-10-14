Aidy Bryant Signs Overall Deal with Universal

Aidy Bryant has signed a new overall deal with Universal TV, which includes her tenth season at Saturday Night Live, which she kicked off earlier this month.

Deadline reports that the new deal will develop and produce projects for the studio.

Bryant has been a cast member of SNL since in 2012. She also starred in, wrote, directed and executive produced Shrill, which ran on Hulu for three seasons. Other credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Portlandia, Broad City, and Documentary Now.

Watch Bryant switch lives with Kim Kardashian in a recent SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE clip here: