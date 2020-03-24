Advancing Artists from THE VOICE Season 18 Battle Rounds

Last night, March 23, THE VOICE Season 18 had its first round of Battle Rounds performances! Find out which the artists that made it past their Battle Rounds below!

The Battle Rounds continue next week on THE VOICE, Monday, March 30th (8/7c) on NBC.

The "Battle Rounds" continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the hopes of advancing to the "Knockout Rounds." Each coach has one steal and in a new twist, one save, that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.

Joei Fulco, 22

Team Blake

Hometown: Franklin, TN

Resident: Lancaster, CA

Joei's first performance was at 2 years old when she joined her dad's band on stage to sing "Jingle Bells" in front of 2,000 people. Her dad was a professional bodybuilder until he quit to be a traveling musician, taking THE FAMILY all over the world. Now Joei and her siblings all play with their dad in THE FAMILY band and make their living as musicians. She describes her close-knit family as the modern-day Partridge Family and has never been separated from them for more than a week. Outside of music, Joei competes in amateur mixed martial arts, body-building contests and speaks three languages.



Song: "The Best," by Tina Turner

Performance:

Todd Michael Hall, 50 (Saved by Team Blake)

Team Blake

Hometown: Saginaw, MI

Resident: Saginaw, MI



Todd found his passion for heavy metal music at 15 when he joined his brother's band. He put music on the backburner after college and started working at his family's manufacturing company. During that time, he started a pen pal relationship with a woman from India who was a fan of his former band. After three years of writing, he flew out to meet her and proposed on his second trip. They now have three kids and live in Michigan where Todd is the head of his family's manufacturing company and owns a climbing gym that he offers free of charge. Outside of work and being a dad, Todd gigs abroad two months a year with the heavy metal band, Riot.



Song: "The Best," by Tina Turner

Performance:

Anaya Cheyenne, 16

Team Kelly

Hometown: Norwalk, CT

Resident: Atlanta, GA

Anaya has always loved music and performing. She would often visit her godmother in Atlanta and attend her performing arts camp. At 12, Anaya asked if she could stay and live with her godmother so she could attend the program full-time. For the past four years, Anaya has been living with her godmother and has put her musical aspirations above everything else. She started a Youtube channel that has over 80,000 subscribers and was asked to perform the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden. Anaya is currently a junior in high school, attends the performing arts program after school, but makes sure to FaceTime her mom and little sister every day.



Song: "Scared to Be Lonely," by Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

Performance:

Roderick Chambers, 38

Team Nick

Hometown: Miami, FL

Resident: Orange, CA



Roderick's two greatest loves growing up were music and his brother. When he was 4, Roderick's brother saved him from drowning in a pool, which reinforced their inseparable bond. They went on to sing together in school chorus and would perform together at family events. They later formed a trio and spent the next 14 years touring and playing corporate events and weddings. Roderick made a difficult decision to go solo in 2015, but has found some success on his own. Roderick is currently a full-time musician and comes to "The Voice" trying to build a comfortable life for his 2-year-old son.



Song: "when the party's over," by Billie Eilish

Performance:

Joanna Serenko, 18 (Stolen by Team Legend)

Team Nick

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Resident: St. Louis, MO



Joanna started piano and voice lessons at 6 and later went on to join marching band, show choir and musical theater. After opening for a local musician in high school, Joanna started to gain traction in her community and recently won a citywide talent competition. Joanna's mother is a nurse and would love for her to pursue a job in the medical field. However, her mom and dad are very encouraging of her musical aspirations and are both in support of her in decision to put college on hold and pave her own path while chasing her dreams on "The Voice."



Song: "when the party's over," by Billie Eilish

Performance:

Mike Jerel, 31

Team Legend

Hometown: Ashburn, GA

Resident: Columbus, GA



Mike grew up with a single mom and grandmother who helped raise him and his brother. He was inspired to pursue music after his grandmother bought him a drum set. She would sing at retirement homes and take him along so he could play back-up. Spending this time with her taught him to always give back. Mike went on to study music education and became a middle school chorus teacher. He lost his grandmother to cancer in 2014 but started a foundation in her name where he performs at retirement homes just like she did. Outside of the foundation, Mike now sings on a cruise ship and teaches private vocal lessons.



Song: "Adorn," by Miguel

Performance:

Levi Watkins, 14

Team Blake

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Resident: Birmingham, AL



Levi grew up in a musical family, so it came as no surprise when he began singing and playing guitar. A few years ago, he needed some money in his pocket and started mowing lawns as a side hustle with one of his brothers. Outside of music and mowing, Levi helps out at his dad's all-natural ice pops chain. Levi has type 1 diabetes so he can't eat many ice pops, but he enjoys cutting up the fruit and working the machinery. Levi, a freshman in high school likes to stay busy and is ready to focus on music. Levi's performance on "The Voice" will be his first time performing for an audience.



Song: "Counting Stars," by OneRepublic

Performance:

Allegra Miles, 16

Team Nick

Hometown: St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

Resident: West Palm Beach, FL

Allegra grew up on the beautiful island of St. John, spending her time freediving and sailing with her family. When she was 11, her family moved to Florida for more opportunities in music and education. Allegra has always been surrounded by music with her mother being a music therapist and her family would often play open mic nights together around town. At 12, Allegra began songwriting and posting her music online and for the last two years has been performing several times a week while juggling her schoolwork. Allegra comes to "The Voice" hoping to kickstart her music career.



Song: "How Will I Know," by Whitney Houston

Performance:

Michael Williams, 18 (Saved by Team Nick)

Team Nick

Hometown: Mason, OH

Resident: Mason, OH



Michael asked for voice lessons for Christmas when he was 6. His parents were surprised by the request since they lived in a small town where their life revolved around sports, but they agreed to pay for the lessons. Shortly after, Michael got involved in community theater and began performing at local events. At 10, Michael was diagnosed with a digestive disease that kept him from playing sports, so he relied on music even more. He is now starting his second year singing at the local amusement park and enjoys singing all different genres. Michael comes to "The Voice" ready to experience music outside of his small town.



Song: "How Will I Know," by Whitney Houston

Performance:





Related Articles View More TV Stories