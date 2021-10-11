Adult Swim Sets Return Date for JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU

Adult Swim has announced that JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU will return for season 3 on Sunday, November 7 at 12:30 a.m. ET/PT.

The first episode follows Pera as he helps his friend Gene pick out his retirement chair at the furniture store and the season-long search for the perfect place to sit goes from there. Aside from figuring out where to sit, episodes this season cover a lot of other stuff too, such as Great Lakes Ice Breakers, second fridges, cooking fish in the woods, classroom-appropriate movies, and drone warfare.

Created by and starring Joe Pera, who serves as executive producer alongside series director Marty Schousboe, and co-stars Jo Firestone and Conner O'Malley. Produced for Adult Swim by Alive and Kicking, Inc. and Chestnut Walnut.

Watch a message from Joe Pera in the new promo below: