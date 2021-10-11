Adult Swim Sets Return Date for JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU
The new season will debut November 7.
Adult Swim has announced that JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU will return for season 3 on Sunday, November 7 at 12:30 a.m. ET/PT.
The first episode follows Pera as he helps his friend Gene pick out his retirement chair at the furniture store and the season-long search for the perfect place to sit goes from there. Aside from figuring out where to sit, episodes this season cover a lot of other stuff too, such as Great Lakes Ice Breakers, second fridges, cooking fish in the woods, classroom-appropriate movies, and drone warfare.
Created by and starring Joe Pera, who serves as executive producer alongside series director Marty Schousboe, and co-stars Jo Firestone and Conner O'Malley. Produced for Adult Swim by Alive and Kicking, Inc. and Chestnut Walnut.
Watch a message from Joe Pera in the new promo below: