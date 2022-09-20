Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Acclaimed Director Gina Prince-Bythewood to Attend Fragments Festival's Opening Preview of THE WOMAN KING

Acclaimed Director Gina Prince-Bythewood to Attend Fragments Festival's Opening Preview of THE WOMAN KING

The screening will be on September 29 at the Genesis Cinema in the U.K.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Fragments Festival, the inclusive film festival created by the team at Genesis Cinema, is delighted to announce that, following a successful world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, their opening film, THE WOMAN KING, will be attended by director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Award-winning director/writer/producer Gina Prince-Bythewood is one of the most versatile storytellers working in film and television. Known for her authentic character-driven work, Prince-Bythewood has directed and written such influential feature films as "Love & Basketball", "The Secret Life of Bees" and "Beyond the Lights."

Prince-Bythewood's most recent feature film was the critically-acclaimed action drama blockbuster, "The Old Guard." Among the accolades Prince-Bythewood received for her work on the film includes the Nancy Malone Directing Award from New York Women in Film and Television.

THE WOMAN KING is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman KING follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for...

Fragments Festival was intentionally conceived as a platform for underrepresented filmmakers to exhibit their work: a showcase of films with unique individuals and minority groups as their focus. The second Fragments Festival runs over the weekend of September 29 - October 2 with a programme of premieres and special previews of visionary new films - and they all have women, non-binary, ethnically diverse, disabled, disadvantaged and LGBTQIA+ individuals at their forefront. The result is a range of stories that celebrate the scope and possibilities of cinema.

From TriStar Pictures and eOne, THE WOMAN KING is released in the UK by eOne. Exclusively in cinemas from October 4th.

The film will be released in cinemas outside the UK by TriStar Pictures.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Manuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia ConcertManuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia Concert
September 19, 2022

Last night, history was made by the young Colombian global artist and phenomenon, Manuel Turizo, along with the iconic British rock band, Coldplay, in Bogota, Colombia, where Turizo was invited as a surprise to sing his international top-charting hit, “La Bachata” at Coldplay’s SOLD OUT show.
Sabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' MovieSabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' Movie
September 19, 2022

In 2023, Sabaton will release “The War To End All Wars” movie, a full-length musical motion picture featuring songs from the band’s 10th studio album, “The War To End All Wars.” This movie vividly tells the stories of World War I by way of animation and live action. Watch the teaser trailer for the film and check out upcoming tour dates!
CBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in OctoberCBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in October
September 19, 2022

The CBS DREAM TEAM Saturday morning lineup is a diverse, family-friendly schedule featuring compelling shows and stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities.
Adult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX CAdult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX C
September 19, 2022

Featuring established voiceover talent from the world of anime and video games, the English voice cast for Housing Complex C also includes Sean Chiplock, Suzie Yeung, Doug Stone, Michael Sorich, Caitlin Glass, Janis Carroll, Bob Carter and Ryan Colt Levy. Watch the trailer for the new anime now!
Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'
September 19, 2022

The original instrumental for the single was recorded at Mark Kondrat’s Blue Room Studio in Miami, FL, in the summer of 2021, with fellow Locos Por Juana bandmembers, Dave Pransky on bass and Dean Fishback on piano and keys. Additional keyboard tracks were recorded at Dean Fishback’s Studio, 7 Hills Studio.