Acclaimed Director Gina Prince-Bythewood to Attend Fragments Festival's Opening Preview of THE WOMAN KING

Fragments Festival, the inclusive film festival created by the team at Genesis Cinema, is delighted to announce that, following a successful world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, their opening film, THE WOMAN KING, will be attended by director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Award-winning director/writer/producer Gina Prince-Bythewood is one of the most versatile storytellers working in film and television. Known for her authentic character-driven work, Prince-Bythewood has directed and written such influential feature films as "Love & Basketball", "The Secret Life of Bees" and "Beyond the Lights."

Prince-Bythewood's most recent feature film was the critically-acclaimed action drama blockbuster, "The Old Guard." Among the accolades Prince-Bythewood received for her work on the film includes the Nancy Malone Directing Award from New York Women in Film and Television.

THE WOMAN KING is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman KING follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for...

Fragments Festival was intentionally conceived as a platform for underrepresented filmmakers to exhibit their work: a showcase of films with unique individuals and minority groups as their focus. The second Fragments Festival runs over the weekend of September 29 - October 2 with a programme of premieres and special previews of visionary new films - and they all have women, non-binary, ethnically diverse, disabled, disadvantaged and LGBTQIA+ individuals at their forefront. The result is a range of stories that celebrate the scope and possibilities of cinema.

From TriStar Pictures and eOne, THE WOMAN KING is released in the UK by eOne. Exclusively in cinemas from October 4th.

The film will be released in cinemas outside the UK by TriStar Pictures.