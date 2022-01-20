Aardman & Netflix Announce New WALLACE & GROMIT Film & CHICKEN RUN Sequel

Netflix and Aardman will team up for two new films, one new Wallace and Gromit film and a Chicken Run sequel.

Netflix has REVEALED new details regarding the Chicken Run sequel, revealing that it begins after they have pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, when Ginger has finally found her dream - a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk - this time, they're breaking in!

The cast includes Thandiwe Newton (Ginger), Zachary Levi (Rocky), Bella Ramsey (Molly), Jane Horrocks (Babs), Imelda Staunton (Bunty), Lynn Ferguson (Mac), Josie Sedgwick-Davies (Frizzle), David Bradley (Fowler), Romesh Ranganathan (Nick), Daniel Mays (Fetcher) and Nick Mohammed (Dr Fry).

The Wallace and Gromit film begins when Gromit's concern that Wallace has become over-dependant on his inventions proves justified and Wallace invents a "smart gnome" that seems to develop a mind of its own...As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces - or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

The new film will feature a story by Nick Park and Mark Burton (Madagascar, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Shaun the Sheep Movie).

Release dates on both projects are currently under wraps.