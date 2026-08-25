AVENGERS ENDGAME: ENCORE to Return to Theaters via Fandango

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Tickets for Avengers Endgame: Encore are now on sale on Fandango. Avengers Endgame will return this September. Tickets are now on sale at Fandango for Marvel Studios' Avengers Endgame: Encore. The Certified Fresh superhero showdown returns to theaters on Friday, September 25.

For fans that want to experience the action in the highest quality available, they can toggle into the Infinity Vision option when purchasing seats. Infinity Vision auditoriums meet rigorous technical standards, including a focus on the largest screens for maximum scale, the latest projection technology for superior brightness and clarity, and premium audio formats for fully immersive sound.

Fandango is offering its own 1 in 14 million opportunity with an exclusive popcorn bucket bundle in celebration of tickets going on sale. Fans can now get the Endgame Encore Bundle and receive one ticket to Avengers Endgame: Encore and a collectable popcorn bucket.

Fans loved it 3,000 when the film was released in 2019. Avengers Endgame: Encore can now be re-experienced on the big screen through Fandango.

About Fandango

Fandango is the premier digital destination for movie and TV fans, delivering entertainment experiences across discovery, ticketing, reviews, and at-home streaming. Serving more than 50 million unique visitors monthly, Fandango is the leading online movie ticketer across more than 31,000 U.S. movie screens, operates Rotten Tomatoes, the world's leading entertainment review platform, and offers a premium video-on-demand service featuring more than 300,000 new-release and catalog movies and TV shows, including one of the industry's largest selections of 4K UHD titles. The portfolio also includes Fandango1, which provides exhibitors with a modern, cloud-based cinema operating platform that powers ticketing, concessions, loyalty, payments and more for cinema locations worldwide and Fandango FanClub, which gives fans access to exclusive perks and rewards. Fandango helps fans discover, watch, collect, and enjoy entertainment wherever and whenever they choose.

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