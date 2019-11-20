AT&T Brings Immersive FRIENDS Activation to Los Angeles To Celebrate the Series' 25th Anniversary

AT&T* is continuing to celebrate the milestone 25th anniversary of Friends with an immersive activation space in Santa Monica.

Opening just in time for family and friends who want to celebrate the holidays with some of the most iconic TV characters and moments, the custom built, fan-first design will bring together a collection of AT&T and Warner Bros. Television Group's most popular activations, set recreations, props, trivia and can't-miss photo opps including:

Central Perk LEGO®

Created by artist Nathan Sawaya, this life-size replica of Central Perk made with more than 1 million LEGO bricks is a marvel you won't believe until you see. Fans will be able to interact with the set, snap photos on the iconic LEGO edition orange sofa, and get lost in the details of this spectacular art installation.

Monica's Purple Door

Fans are invited to look through the peephole of Monica's purple apartment door to discover clips and experience scenes in a brand-new way.

"Pat the Dog"

Fans can also have a picture paw-fect moment with Pat the Dog, as the re-created multi-season staple from Joey and Chandler's apartment will be on hand for a fun photo opp.

"Give it Your Best" Recording Booth

The karaoke-style recording booth allows fans to sing their "Smelly Cat" hearts out. Fans will step inside to a clip of Phoebe performing the song, then given the chance to record their own performance.

"Knowing Friends" Trivia Challenge

This three-part touchscreen series challenges fans to test their knowledge of the show. First, users are asked to put 5-6 scenes in the correct order, and they will then be tested to match characters with objects, phrases, places, etc. from the series. Lastly, users are quizzed with trivia, including some of the superfans' favorite Friends vocabulary.

"Friends" Tech Timeline

Since the show's inception, technology has morphed faster than you can say "We were on a break!" This multi-person, multi-touchscreen depicts technologies used throughout the show and provides a timeline to explore tech features every year with accompanying scenes from associated episodes. THE TIMELINE walks through the evolution of how people have watched Friends, the changing speed of streaming services, data usage highlights, with AT&T tech moments integrated throughout.

Plus, fans can shop1 exclusive merchandise like apparel, collectibles and much more!

Tickets to the "The One in Santa Monica" are available at no cost through online reservations starting Nov. 25 atFRIENDSxATT.com. Doors will be open Dec. 5 - 23 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Santa Monica Promenade - 1416 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

For more information follow AT&T THANKS and #FRIENDSxATT or visit FRIENDSxATT.com.

AT&T and Warner Bros. Television Group have collaborated on a series of events and experiences to celebrate the milestone 25th anniversary of Friends, one of television's most beloved and successful TV series. These events, which run across the U.S. and Latin America, are bespoke and specially curated to provide Friends superfans a new way to engage and interact with their favorite characters and moments from the franchise show.





