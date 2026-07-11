ATLANTA Clip: Paper Boi and Darius Sit Through an Awkward Studio Session with Clark County

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A scene from Season 2, Episode 3 of ATLANTA, the FX series streaming on Hulu, captures an uncomfortable studio recording session involving three of the show's central figures. FX posted the clip, which features Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry, and Darius, played by LaKeith Stanfield, sitting through an awkward session with Clark County, played by RJ Walker.

ATLANTA follows a group of characters navigating life, ambition, and identity in and around the Atlanta rap scene. The series is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms, and Dianne McGunigle, and is produced by FX Productions.

The show's fourth and most recent season returned the core cast, including Donald Glover as Earn, Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles, LaKeith Stanfield as Darius, and Zazie Beetz as Van, to their hometown, with the season exploring how the characters have changed, or haven't, since leaving. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

FX has been active in sharing clips from its catalog recently, including scenes from THE BEAR and the docuseries WELCOME TO WREXHAM, both of which also stream on Hulu.