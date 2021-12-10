AND JUST LIKE THAT... Writers Will Host Companion Podcast

The groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City is back with a new chapter called And Just Like That.... Writer and director Michael Patrick King, executive producers and writers Elisa Zuritsky, Julie Rottenberg, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, and Keli Goff will follows the show's latest episodes with an official companion podcast, And Just Like That...The Writers Room, unpacking the latest events in the lives of everyone's favorite New York City characters.

The podcast will provide an inside look at the writers rooms and will share how the stories of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda came to be. The official And Just Like That companion podcast is produced by HBO Max in conjunction with Pineapple Street Studios.

The ten-episode Max Original series And Just Like That..., from executive producer Michael Patrick King, debuted yesterday with two episodes on HBO Max. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

The Max Original And Just Like That..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Listen to the podcast trailer here: