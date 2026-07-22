AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN to Close Birdville Tour with Final Performances in North Richland Hills

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AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN is set to close out its Birdville Tour with two final performances on July 25 and 26 at the Platinum Music Complex in North Richland Hills, Texas, wrapping a run presented by the Mid-Cities Arts Collective. The one-man play, written by Dave Lieber and directed by Connie Sanchez, stars Kelvin Dilks as Amon G. Carter Sr., the Fort Worth publisher and civic figure who helped shape the region through the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, as well as contributions to aviation, broadcasting, education, and philanthropy. Both performances begin at 2:30 p.m. at 7301 NE Loop 820, with tickets available at amonplay.com.

The Birdville engagement has been especially meaningful for Dilks and Sanchez, both longtime Birdville ISD educators whose careers inspired generations of students in the Mid-Cities.

Audience members have embraced the production throughout its North Richland Hills run.

'We so enjoyed the play today! It's a must-see for all Texans!' said Stephanie Duke.

'If you are a resident of Fort Worth, this play is a must see. Amon Carter is a major player in this area. And Kelvin plays him so well,' said Angela Renfro.

'So much Fort Worth history in this play! This will be my third time seeing the play. It's great!' added Cathy Huber Calvin.

Kelvin Deupree summed up the experience simply: 'This is such a great play! Highly recommend for everyone!'

More than a biography, AMON! offers audiences an entertaining and often hilarious look at the larger-than-life publisher who helped shape Fort Worth, championed Texas industry, founded the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's influence across the region, and left an enduring legacy in education, aviation, broadcasting, and philanthropy.

The production has earned praise for Dilks' energetic portrayal of Carter, who frequently steps off the stage to engage directly with audiences, making every performance a little different from the last.

The North Richland Hills engagement also highlights the mission of the Mid-Cities Arts Collective, an organization committed to expanding opportunities for live performing arts in Northeast Tarrant County and bringing professional-quality productions to local audiences.

Final Performances

Saturday, July 25, at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 26, at 2:30 p.m.

Both performances will be presented at the Platinum Music Complex, 7301 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills.

Tickets are available at www.amonplay.com.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the North Richland Hills engagement when the Mid-Cities Arts Collective announced the Birdville Tour dates. More details on that run can be found in an earlier BroadwayWorld report.

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