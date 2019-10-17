AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Embarks on Auditions for 15th Season

Entering into its 15th season as the most watched entertainment show of the summer, NBC's America's Got Talent (AGT) will once again begin scouring the country IN SEARCH OF the most talented variety acts the nation has to offer.

Dominating the television landscape, AGT has remained a ratings success. The show's 14th season concluded in September and averaged 12 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" results from Nielsen Media Research. In addition to being a broadcast hit, AGT was a digital/social hit, garnering more than 2.6 billion views across all digital video platforms for the season, and currently is the #1 most-social broadcast series of the year.

"I continue to be amazed each and every season at the enormous amount of unbelievable and truly unique talent that's uncovered on the AGT stage," said Sam Donnelly, AGT Executive Producer. "AGT is the nation's preeminent source for discovering talent. The show has changed an insurmountable number of lives and has built flourishing careers for artists across a vast array of talents. We welcome anyone out there with an undeniable ability to entertain to audition for the show."

Acts wishing to become part of the AGT community of prestigious performers should sign up now to audition in-person in one of eight audition cities, or submit a video online at www.AGTAuditions.com. Auditions kick off on Nov. 10 in San Diego, CA.

The full list of audition dates and locations includes:

San Diego, CA - San Diego Convention Center - Nov. 10

Louisville, KY - Kentucky International Convention Center - Nov. 19

New York, NY - Jacob K. Javits Convention Center - Nov. 23

Dallas, TX - Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center - Dec. 14

Miami, FL - Miami Beach Convention Center - Dec. 17

Las Vegas, LV - Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino - Jan. 7

Cabazon, CA - Morongo Casino Resort & Spa - Jan. 18

Los Angeles, CA - Pasadena Convention Center - Feb. 1

AGT's proven ability to create stars was once again witnessed by the Season 14 crowning of singer Kodi Lee as its winner. From the first moment he graced the AGT stage, it was apparent that he had captured the attention of viewers with his poise, skill and enormous talent. As part of his grand prize, Lee is now set to headline America's Got Talent Live at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas Nov. 7-10 (www.AGTVegas.com).

Lee's initial performance which earned him the coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Gabrielle Union has broken records, MAKING IT the most watched in the show's history, having been viewed more than 450 million times across Facebook, Youtube and Twitte.

Got Talent holds the Guinness World Records title as the world's most successful reality television format. With more than a billion global viewers, Got Talent has aired in 194 territories worldwide. Earlier this year, the first ever global brand extension, America's Got Talent: The Champions, premiered and was the season's No. 1 most-watched alternative series. Production for Season 2 of AGT Champions is currently underway.

America's Got Talent was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Jason Raff, Sam Donnelly, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

For more information on America's Got Talent auditions and to submit an online audition, please visit www.AGTAuditions.com. For show information, please visit http://www.nbc.com/agt.





