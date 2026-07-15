AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN Clip: The Axeman Threatens New Orleans Over Jazz

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A scene from Season 3, Episode 6 of AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN, posted by FX, puts the Axeman at the center of one of the season's most chilling moments. Danny Huston plays the Axeman, a figure who issues a deadly ultimatum to the city of New Orleans: keep jazz playing, or face lethal consequences. The clip frames Miss Robichaux's Academy as the focal point of his terrifying legend.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN is the third installment of the anthology horror series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Each season of the show operates as a self-contained story with its own setting, characters, and central horror premise. COVEN is set in New Orleans and follows a community of witches navigating power, survival, and the supernatural.

The Axeman's warning sequence draws on the legend of the New Orleans Axeman and his connection to jazz music, grounding the show's supernatural storytelling in local history and atmosphere.

All seasons of AMERICAN HORROR STORY are available to stream on Hulu. FX has posted clips from several of its series in recent months, including scenes from ATLANTA and multiple installments from the final season of THE BEAR.

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