AMBER SAYS WHAT Covers World Cup Tourists and Zendaya and Tom Holland's Secret Wedding

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A new installment of AMBER SAYS WHAT, the recurring pop culture recap segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers, has Amber Ruffin covering a mix of headlines including World Cup tourists and speculation around a reported SECRET WEDDING involving Zendaya and Tom Holland. The clip aired on NBC as part of the show's weeknight lineup.

AMBER SAYS WHAT features Late Night staff writer Amber Ruffin delivering her take on current events and entertainment news. The segment is a regular feature of the NBC late-night program, which airs weeknights at 12:35 ET and streams on Peacock.

Ruffin's segment touches on two distinct topics: the influx of international tourists connected to World Cup activity and the celebrity news cycle surrounding Zendaya and Tom Holland. The combination of sports tourism and Hollywood gossip reflects the segment's typical range across pop culture and current events.

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