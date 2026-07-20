AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE Comic Book to Become Disney+ Television Series

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Disney+ has greenlit a television adaptation of AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE, the horror comic book series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and artist Francesco Francavilla, with the series set to debut in October 2027. Produced by Warner Bros. Television, the show will be executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa and Greg Berlanti, along with Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Jimmy Gibbons, and Archie Comics Studios president Jon Goldwater. The series centers on a supernatural catastrophe that unleashes a zombie outbreak on Riverdale, forcing Archie and his friends to fight for survival while navigating the relationships that define their lives.

When a supernatural spell from a certain teen witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together.

'Afterlife with Archie' is executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jimmy Gibbons (via Muckle Man Productions and its overall deal with WBTV); Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman (via Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with WBTV); and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Studios).

''Afterlife with Archie' has always been about more than just zombies — it's about the friendships, loyalty and humanity that make Riverdale worth fighting for,' said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. 'Roberto, Greg, Sarah and Jon have such a deep appreciation for these characters, and they've built something that's equal parts thrilling and heartfelt. Fans are going to fall hard for this new version of the gang ... and maybe scream a little too.'

'The world of 'Archie' and Riverdale is the gift that keeps on giving. To bring Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's incredible story to life with our partners at Berlanti Productions, Archie Comics and Disney+ is a thrill for all of us at WBTVG,' said Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks.

'This was the comic book that started it all. Before there was a 'Riverdale,' before there was a 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,' there was 'Afterlife with Archie,' which I collaborated on with the best horror artist in the business, Francesco Francavilla,' said Aguirre-Sacasa. 'Getting to turn 'Afterlife' into a TV series for the amazing team at Disney+ with our incredible partners at Berlanti Productions, WB and, of course, Jon (Goldwater) and his 'Archie' family is truly a full-circle moment — and the ultimate dream project for me. Time to say a prayer for Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang, 'cause THE ZOMBIES ARE COMING!!!!'

Berlanti and Schechter added, 'We are so happy to reunite with Roberto on this exciting series that takes us back into the Riverdale world that we so love, and we are thankful to Disney+ and WBTV for giving us the opportunity to revisit some of our favorite characters in a unique and thrilling way. A special thank you to Jon Goldwater for letting us continue to play within the beloved 'Archie' universe and trusting us to bring Archie's various stories to life.'

'I am absolutely thrilled to see the iconic 'Afterlife with Archie' come to life; this is a series that has meant so much to me since the first comic issue came out years ago,' said Goldwater. 'This was a series always destined for live-action and finally getting the chance to make that happen is like a dream come true. Not only that, getting back in the saddle to work once more with Roberto, Greg and Sarah truly feels like a homecoming. I'm so grateful to everyone at Disney+ for giving this series a chance and cannot wait for the zombie invasion to take over TV screens worldwide.'

ABOUT DISNEY+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with 'The Simpsons' and, outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S., whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program, including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...