AFTER EXILE Adds Shailene Woodley Alongside Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf

Deadline reports that actress Shailene Woodley has joined After Exile, which already signed Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf. Joshua Michael Stern directs. The script is based on events in scribe Michael Tovo's life--the movie is co-written by Anthony Thorne.

After Exile is the story of Mike Delaney (LaBeouf) who, after being released from prison for killing an innocent man after a violent robbery, must re-enter his old life where he and his ex-criminal father (De Niro) attempt to save his younger brother from a dead end future of drugs and crime. De Niro plays Ted Delaney, an ex-con who lost his wife years ago and now suffers from alcoholism and guilt. All he has left is the instinct to save his two sons from the dark and destructive paths they are on.

Woodley takes on the role of Dana, a woman who grew up with Mike Delaney (LaBeouf) and whose troubled relationship with him leads to a life of drugs and depression. Once Mike is released from prison, Dana tries to rekindle their relationship, moving in with Mike and his father (De Niro), and hoping she can walk away from the life she regrets living.

Woodley starred as Amy Jurgens on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" from 2008-2013. She led the "Divergent" films, and starred as Hazel Grace in teen drama "The Fault in Our Stars." She currently stars on "Big Little Lies" on HBO.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories