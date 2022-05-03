A&E Announces ACCUSED: GUILTY OR INNOCENT? Season Three Return

A&E Network has set the season three premiere of the acclaimed documentary series "Accused: Guilty or Innocent?" for Thursday, May 26th at 9pm ET/PT.

"Accused: Guilty or Innocent?" follows the dramatic inside stories - as they unfold - of people facing trial for serious crimes they are alleged to have committed. Each claims to be not guilty or that their actions were justifiable. The acclaimed true crime series offers an extraordinary and compelling account of what happens when someone is formally charged with a crime and sent to trial - all solely from the perspective of the accused, their legal team and family members.

Each immersive episode follows the accused person's journey through the planning of their legal defense, their appearances in court, and, ultimately, awaiting justice. As evidence mounts and the trial approaches, these riveting and emotional stories provide an unprecedented look at what happens when your freedom is on the line.

"Accused: Guilty or Innocent?" was a Top 10 True Crime series in 2021.1 The series reached 5.6 million Total Viewers in its second season.2

Among the cases this season are: a veteran finds a wanted fugitive on his land and shoots him in the back. Was it murder or self-defense? A woman wakes to find her son dead; days later her boyfriend is found hanged with his final message claiming the mother wasn't to blame. Did she fail her child or was she an innocent mother? A bloody fight breaks out between friends during neighborhood drinks. Did he stab his neighbor or did he protect himself? A community is shocked when a man kills his partner of decades. Did he murder his wife or was he medically insane?

"Accused: Guilty or Innocent?" is produced by Brinkworth Productions. Malcolm Brinkworth and Xander Brinkworth are Executive Producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Holcman are Executive Producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Accused: Guilty or Innocent."

Watch a promo for the new season here: