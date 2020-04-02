ABC to Air WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE Primetime Special

It's been 20 years since Regis Philbin first asked "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Now a one-hour, prime-time special goes behind the scenes to look at how the show captured the attention of a worldwide audience and became a pioneer in live appointment television.

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises" features a rare interview with Philbin and past host Meredith Vieira, who both open up about their time at the show. The prime-time special also includes interviews with Michael Davies, the original executive producer, who explains what made "Millionaire" a hit and gives a tour of the new set as well as Jimmy Kimmel, who's slated to host a limited series of "Millionaire" this April.

Kimmel shares what will be new about his upcoming celebrity version and how stars will donate their winnings to their favorite charity. The prime-time special also looks at some of the greatest winners of all time, how they've used their money and more.

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises," airs Monday, April 6 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises" is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Janice Johnston is executive producer, and Ann Reynolds is senior producer.





