ABC to Air WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE Primetime Special

Article Pixel Apr. 2, 2020  
ABC to Air WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE Primetime Special

It's been 20 years since Regis Philbin first asked "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Now a one-hour, prime-time special goes behind the scenes to look at how the show captured the attention of a worldwide audience and became a pioneer in live appointment television.

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises" features a rare interview with Philbin and past host Meredith Vieira, who both open up about their time at the show. The prime-time special also includes interviews with Michael Davies, the original executive producer, who explains what made "Millionaire" a hit and gives a tour of the new set as well as Jimmy Kimmel, who's slated to host a limited series of "Millionaire" this April.

Kimmel shares what will be new about his upcoming celebrity version and how stars will donate their winnings to their favorite charity. The prime-time special also looks at some of the greatest winners of all time, how they've used their money and more.

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises," airs Monday, April 6 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises" is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Janice Johnston is executive producer, and Ann Reynolds is senior producer.




Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Jaguar Announces a New Home for Undiscovered Electronic Music on BBC Radio 1: BBC Introducing Dance
  • VIDEO: Sterling K. Brown Sings 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN on Instagram Live
  • Ed O'Brien Releases New Song 'Olympik'
  • elrow Unveil Full Home Sessions Programme, Featuring Mele, Yousef, Dennis Cruz & More