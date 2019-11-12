ABC to Air A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING on November 27

The ABC Television Network will kick off the holiday season with the classic half-hour animated PEANUTS special, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-G) In the 1973 special, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, Charlie Brown wants to do something special for the gang. However, the dinner he arranges is a disaster when the caterers, Snoopy and Woodstock, prepare toast and popcorn as the main dish. Humiliated, it will take all of Marcie's persuasive powers to salvage the holiday for Charlie Brown. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 11/16/01)

A special bonus cartoon from Charles M. Schulz, "This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers," will air with the PEANUTS classic, in which history comes to animated screen life in a captivating and informative program about the Mayflower voyagers. The special will air with Spanish audio via SAP. In "This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers," the year is 1620. After 65 grueling, sea-tossed days, the Pilgrims are in view of America's shores - and Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew are with them as they experience firsthand the lifestyle of the early settlers and celebrate the first Thanksgiving.

The cast includes Todd Barbee as Charlie Brown, Robin Kohn as Lucy, Stephen Shea as Linus, Hilary Momberger as Sally, Kip DeFaria as Peppermint Patty, Jimmy Ahrens as Marcie and Robin Reed as Franklin.

On Oct. 2, 1950, the PEANUTS comic strip launched in seven American newspapers. PEANUTS animated specials have become a seasonal tradition. Charlie Brown kicking the football, Linus and his blanket and Lucy leaning over Schroeder's piano are images to which everyone can relate. Such phrases as "Security Blanket" and "Good Grief" have become a part of the global vernacular. Lee Mendelson and Bill Melendez's association with Charles Schulz stretches back to 1965 with "A Charlie Brown Christmas," which debuted on CBS in 1965 with Mendelson as executive producer and Bill Melendez as animator and director. The three men continued their long-term association until Schulz's death, working together on 50 PEANUTS network specials and four feature films. The network specials won five Emmys®, two Peabodys and 18 other Emmy nominations.





Related Articles View More TV Stories