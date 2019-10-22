ABC and ESPN Networks Will Combine to Televise 22 XFL Games in 2020
ABC and ESPN will combine to televise 22 games during the 2020 XFL season, beginning with the league's much-anticipated kickoff game on SATURDAY, FEB. 8 (2:00-5:00 p.m. EST), and concluding with the inaugural XFL Championship on April 26. All ABC and ESPN games will be streamed live on the ESPN App.
The new era of XFL football will begin on Feb. 8 with the DC Defenders, led by former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones, hosting the Seattle Dragons on ABC. A day later, Sunday, Feb. 9, the Dallas Renegades, featuring former Oklahoma Sooners duo of quarterback Landry Jones and coach Bob Stoops, play the St. Louis BattleHawks on ESPN (5:00-8:00 p.m. EST).
Additional highlights during the 10-week regular season schedule include home openers for the Los Angeles Wildcats (Feb. 16 on ABC), Tampa Bay Vipers (Feb. 22 on ABC), and St. Louis BattleHawks (Feb. 23 on ESPN). ABC also will feature the only matchup between the country's two biggest markets-LA Wildcats vs. New York Guardians-on Feb. 29 at MetLife Stadium.
ABC will televise 14 games, with most telecasts starting at 2:00 p.m. EST on Saturdays. ESPN and ESPN2 will combine to carry eight games, all on Sundays, including the West Final (April 19) and XFL Championship (April 26). Both postseason games will kick off at 3:00 p.m. EST.
The eight-team XFL is divided into two four-team divisions, East and West. The XFL East features the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers. The Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons comprise the XFL West.
2020 XFL Schedule on ABC and ESPN Networks:
|
Date
|
Time (EST)
|
Network
|
Teams
|
Sat, Feb. 8
|
2:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders
|
Sun, Feb. 9
|
5:00 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Dallas Renegades
|
Sat, Feb. 15
|
2:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
New York Guardians vs. DC Defenders
|
Sun, Feb. 16
|
3:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Dallas Renegades vs. LA Wildcats
|
Sat, Feb. 22
|
2:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Houston Roughnecks vs. Tampa Bay Vipers
|
Sun, Feb. 23
|
3:00 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
New York Guardians vs. St. Louis BattleHawks
|
Sat, Feb. 29
|
2:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
LA Wildcats vs. New York Guardians
|
Sun, March 1
|
7:00 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
DC Defenders vs. Tampa Bay Vipers
|
Sat, March 7
|
2:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Seattle Dragons vs. Houston Roughnecks
|
Sun, March 8
|
9:00 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Tampa Bay Vipers vs. LA Wildcats
|
Sat, March 14
|
2:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Houston Roughnecks vs. New York Guardians
|
Sun, March 15
|
7:00 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
LA Wildcats vs. Seattle Dragons
|
Sat, March 21
|
2:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Dallas Renegades vs. Tampa Bay Vipers
|
Sun, March 22
|
3:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
New York Guardians vs. Seattle Dragons
|
Sat, March 28
|
2:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Tampa Bay Vipers vs. DC Defenders
|
Sun, March 29
|
3:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Houston Roughnecks vs. LA Wildcats
|
Sat, April 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
DC Defenders vs. New York Guardians
|
Sun, April 5
|
12:00p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Tampa Bay Vipers vs. St. Louis BattleHawks
|
Sat, April 11
|
2:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons
|
Sun, April 12
|
3:00 p.m.
|
ABC
|
DC Defenders vs. St. Louis BattleHawks OR
New York Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Vipers *
|
Sun, April 19
|
3:00 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
West Final
|
Sun, April 26
|
3:00 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
XFL Championship
* Game selections on April 12 to be made by March 11