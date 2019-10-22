ABC and ESPN Networks Will Combine to Televise 22 XFL Games in 2020

ABC and ESPN will combine to televise 22 games during the 2020 XFL season, beginning with the league's much-anticipated kickoff game on SATURDAY, FEB. 8 (2:00-5:00 p.m. EST), and concluding with the inaugural XFL Championship on April 26. All ABC and ESPN games will be streamed live on the ESPN App.

The new era of XFL football will begin on Feb. 8 with the DC Defenders, led by former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones, hosting the Seattle Dragons on ABC. A day later, Sunday, Feb. 9, the Dallas Renegades, featuring former Oklahoma Sooners duo of quarterback Landry Jones and coach Bob Stoops, play the St. Louis BattleHawks on ESPN (5:00-8:00 p.m. EST).

Additional highlights during the 10-week regular season schedule include home openers for the Los Angeles Wildcats (Feb. 16 on ABC), Tampa Bay Vipers (Feb. 22 on ABC), and St. Louis BattleHawks (Feb. 23 on ESPN). ABC also will feature the only matchup between the country's two biggest markets-LA Wildcats vs. New York Guardians-on Feb. 29 at MetLife Stadium.

ABC will televise 14 games, with most telecasts starting at 2:00 p.m. EST on Saturdays. ESPN and ESPN2 will combine to carry eight games, all on Sundays, including the West Final (April 19) and XFL Championship (April 26). Both postseason games will kick off at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The eight-team XFL is divided into two four-team divisions, East and West. The XFL East features the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers. The Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons comprise the XFL West.

2020 XFL Schedule on ABC and ESPN Networks:

Date

Time (EST)

Network

Teams

Sat, Feb. 8

2:00 p.m.

ABC

Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders

Sun, Feb. 9

5:00 p.m.

ESPN

St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Dallas Renegades

Sat, Feb. 15

2:00 p.m.

ABC

New York Guardians vs. DC Defenders

Sun, Feb. 16

3:00 p.m.

ABC

Dallas Renegades vs. LA Wildcats

Sat, Feb. 22

2:00 p.m.

ABC

Houston Roughnecks vs. Tampa Bay Vipers

Sun, Feb. 23

3:00 p.m.

ESPN

New York Guardians vs. St. Louis BattleHawks

Sat, Feb. 29

2:00 p.m.

ABC

LA Wildcats vs. New York Guardians

Sun, March 1

7:00 p.m.

ESPN2

DC Defenders vs. Tampa Bay Vipers

Sat, March 7

2:00 p.m.

ABC

Seattle Dragons vs. Houston Roughnecks

Sun, March 8

9:00 p.m.

ESPN

Tampa Bay Vipers vs. LA Wildcats

Sat, March 14

2:00 p.m.

ABC

Houston Roughnecks vs. New York Guardians

Sun, March 15

7:00 p.m.

ESPN2

LA Wildcats vs. Seattle Dragons

Sat, March 21

2:00 p.m.

ABC

Dallas Renegades vs. Tampa Bay Vipers

Sun, March 22

3:00 p.m.

ABC

New York Guardians vs. Seattle Dragons

Sat, March 28

2:00 p.m.

ABC

Tampa Bay Vipers vs. DC Defenders

Sun, March 29

3:00 p.m.

ABC

Houston Roughnecks vs. LA Wildcats

Sat, April 4

2:00 p.m.

ABC

DC Defenders vs. New York Guardians

Sun, April 5

12:00p.m.

ESPN

Tampa Bay Vipers vs. St. Louis BattleHawks

Sat, April 11

2:00 p.m.

ABC

Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons

Sun, April 12

3:00 p.m.

ABC

DC Defenders vs. St. Louis BattleHawks OR

New York Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Vipers *

Sun, April 19

3:00 p.m.

ESPN

West Final

Sun, April 26

3:00 p.m.

ESPN

XFL Championship

* Game selections on April 12 to be made by March 11



