ABC Primetime Schedule to Feature New Lineup for Week of Aug. 3

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ABC has released its primetime schedule for the week of Aug. 3, 2026.

MONDAY, AUG. 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – DANCING WITH THE STARS: THE NEXT PRO: 'Bring on the Intensity: Chemistry with Jenna Johnson' (104)

Champion Jenna Johnson challenges the eight couples to create a passionate routine that builds trust and chemistry while tackling the Rumba and Argentine Tango. For the first time, they choose partners, but the lowest-scoring pair will be eliminated. (TV-PG, DL)

9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT – WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE: (TBA)

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD: '2 Chainz vs Eric André and Zac Brown & Kendra Scott vs Mickey Guyton' (1204) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/30/26)

Hosted by Steve Harvey, rapper-songwriter 2 Chainz takes on comedian-actor Eric André. Then, singer-songwriter Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott go head-to-head against singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton for their selected charities. (TV-PG, L)

TUESDAY, AUG. 4

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – R.J. DECKER: 'You've Got Bale' (107) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/14/26)

R.J. takes on a strange case following a grocery store robbery gone wrong. Meanwhile, Emi's loyalty is tested when her father's misdeeds come to light. (TV-14, V)

9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT – WILL TRENT: 'Did I Screw This Up?' (413) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/31/26)

Amanda seeks help from Will and Faith after her gun is used in a self-defense shooting, and suspicion begins to mount around her. Meanwhile, at a college job fair, Angie and Ormewood encounter a grad student claiming to have psychic visions. (TV-14, DLV)

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – WILL TRENT: 'A Flag in the Mud' (414) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/7/26)

A hospital hostage crisis traps Will, Nico and Angie. Outside, Faith, Franklin and Ormewood hunt the shooter, while a burner call warns that a figure from Will's past is returning to Atlanta. (TV-14, LV)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5

8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT – WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE: (TBA)

9:01-9:31 p.m. EDT – SCRUBS: 'My Return' (101) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/25/26)

John 'J.D.' Dorian unexpectedly finds himself back at Sacred Heart, reuniting him with new and old faces. (TV-14)

9:31-10:01 p.m. EDT – SCRUBS: 'My 2nd First Day' (102) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/25/26)

J.D. navigates a new normal, while Elliot and Turk clash over the budget. (TV-14)

10:01-10:31 p.m. EDT – SCRUBS: 'My Rom-Com' (103) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/4/26)

Elliot faces a dilemma with a stubborn patient, while J.D. discovers online doctor reviews. Meanwhile, Turk teaches his interns about new surgical technology and unexpected life lessons. (TV-14, D)

10:31-11:00 p.m. EDT – SCRUBS: 'My Poker Face' (104) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/11/26)

To relive their glory days, J.D. plans a poker night with Turk. Elsewhere, competition brews between the medical and surgical interns, while Elliot decides how to handle a social media-obsessed patient. (TV-14, D)

THURSDAY, AUG. 6

8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT – CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD: 'Julie Bowen vs Yvette Nicole Brown and Chris O'Donnell vs Wayne Brady' (1205)

Hosted by Steve Harvey, actresses Julie Bowen and Yvette Nicole Brown face off, followed by star of ABC's '9-1-1: Nashville' Chris O'Donnell and comedian-actor Wayne Brady, who compete for their selected charities. (TV-PG, DL)

9:01-10:02 p.m. EDT – PRESS YOUR LUCK: 'Hot 4 Teacher' (703)

10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT – THE GREATEST AVERAGE AMERICAN: 'Staten Island is NOT a State!' (105) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/8/26)

Hosted by Nate Bargatze, contestants tackle trivia about everyday Americans for a chance to win the average U.S. salary of $67,920. Players weigh in on what makes a happy marriage, while Nate's knowledge of U.S. states is put to the test. (TV-PG)

FRIDAY, AUG. 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! ALL STARS: 'SEMIFINAL #2: W. Kamau Bell, Steven Weber and Sean Gunn' (408) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/13/26)

In the second semifinal game of the season hosted by Ken Jennings, W. Kamau Bell, Steven Weber and Sean Gunn battle to make it one step closer to the finals. Hosted by Ken Jennings. (TV-PG)

9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – 20/20

SATURDAY, AUG. 8

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – THE ROOKIE: 'Out Of Time' (816) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/20/26)

Nolan is put to THE TEST when he's forced to protect a man he doesn't trust. Meanwhile, Lucy and Celina follow a promising lead, and Lopez finds herself conflicted about Wesley's new position. (TV-14, LV)

9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT – THE ROOKIE: 'Dead Ringer' (817) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/27/26)

Nolan and Harper try to help a desperate mother protect her child, while Lt. Grey and Garza continue to work with Monica despite their misgivings. (TV-14, LV)

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – THE ROOKIE: 'The Bandit' (818) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/4/26)

The team launches a high-stakes search to take down a notorious criminal. Meanwhile, Lucy's leadership is tested; Wesley tests the boundaries of his friendships, and Nolan tries to balance duty and family. (TV-14, LV)

SUNDAY, AUG. 9

7:00-8:02 p.m. EDT – AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS: 'Animals Being Jerks, Name That Sound, and What Are the Odds?' (3611) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/4/26)

It's an episode of comical mayhem as siblings engage in silly squabbles, mischievous animals create chaos, and friends and family find themselves in goofy shenanigans. (TV-PG)

8:02-8:33 p.m. EDT – AFV: SO MANY LAUGHS, SO LITTLE TIME: '3205A' (3205A) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/8/24)

Catch birthday blunders, including a dog that tries to steal a cake and a kid who denies eating cupcakes, plus a woman who makes the mistake of spraying a wasp nest. (TV-PG)

8:33-11:00 p.m. EDT – WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

A lonely subway worker is mistaken for a comatose man's fiancée. (TV-PG, DL)

Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

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