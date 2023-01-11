Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series With Embedded Pilot in THE GOOD DOCTOR Episode

ABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series With Embedded Pilot in THE GOOD DOCTOR Episode

The episode will air March 6.

Jan. 11, 2023  

ABC has ordered an embedded pilot episode of "The Good Doctor" called "The Good Lawyer," from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.

In the episode airing March 6, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder. The episode is written by co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, and directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Kennedy McMann ("Nancy Drew") is set to guest star as Joni DeGroot, the brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun's case. Living with OCD, Joni has never wanted to be treated differently. While her symptoms take a toll on her personal and professional life, her attention to detail allows her to see cases through a different lens.

Emmy® Award-winning Felicity Huffman ("American Crime") is set to guest star as Janet Stewart, a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit. A seasoned veteran, Janet has represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years, so he turns to her to represent his beloved protégé. But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to let Joni take lead on the case.

"The Good Doctor" ranks as ABC's No. 1 entertainment series this season in Total Viewers, tying "The Rookie." The series ranks as the No. 1 entertainment series in Monday's 10 p.m. hour this season in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49. After 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, the series attracted nearly 10 million Total Viewers this season (9.4 million). "The Good Doctor" jumps more than six times over its initial Live+Same Day rating among Adults 18-49 this season, soaring by +509% after 35 days of multiplatform viewing.

"The Good Doctor" stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.

Guest starring is Kennedy McMann as Jodi DeGroot and Felicity Huffman as Janet Stewart.

David Shore and Liz Friedman are executive producers and co-showrunners. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Freddie Highmore, Shawn Williamson, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.

About Kennedy McMann

Kennedy McMann starred for four seasons as the titular role on The CW's series "Nancy Drew," based on the popular mystery novels, and she recently recurred on Hulu's "Tell Me Lies."

McMann started acting as a child as a way to cope with her OCD. She went on to study at Carnegie Mellon University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.

Born in Michigan to New York Times bestselling author Lisa McMann, Kennedy was raised in Arizona where she currently lives with her husband, Sam.

She is represented by Buchwald, Framework Entertainment and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham.

About Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman has proven herself as an exceptional actress in both dramatic and comedic roles.

She earned an Academy Award® nomination for her stunning performance in "Transamerica" as well as a Golden Globe® Award and Independent Spirit Award for the same role. Huffman has also been honored with an Emmy and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on "Desperate Housewives."

More recently, Huffman received an Emmy nomination for her role as Janette Hesby in the third season of Academy Award winner John Ridley's ABC drama miniseries, "American Crime." Additionally, she received two Emmy nominations for the show, one for her role as Barb Hanlon in the first season and the other for her role as Leslie Graham in the second season.﻿

Huffman was recently seen in the Netflix limited series "When They See Us" in 2019, adapted by Ava DuVernay. The five-part miniseries follows the notorious case of five young Black men wrongly convicted of a brutal rape that took place in Manhattan's famous park in 1989. Huffman played a member of the prosecution, opposite Vera Farmiga. Following, she was in the Netflix comedy "Otherhood" in 2019, opposite Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette.

Huffman is best known for her role as Lynette Scavo on the ABC hit "Desperate Housewives" on ABC. The cast won the 2004 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series-Comedy or Musical.

In 2006, Huffman starred in the critically acclaimed Weinstein Company film "Transamerica." The film, which was written and directed by Duncan Tucker, was the first-ever acquisition for the company and starred Huffman as Bree, a transgendered woman who embarks on a journey across the country with her newly discovered son.

On the small screen, Huffman was seen in 2004 in the television movie "Reversible Errors" with William H. Macy, Tom Selleck and Monica Potter. Among her television movie credits are "Out of Order"; the critically acclaimed "Door to Door," starring William H. Macy; "Path to War," starring Alec Baldwin and Donald Sutherland; "The Heart Department"; "Harrison, Cry of the City"; "Quicksand"; "Heart of Justice"; "The Water Engine" and Underworld." Other television credits include "Chicago Hope," "The X-Files," "Law and Order," "Bedtime Stories" and appearances as a series regular on "The Human Factor," ABC series "Sports Night," "Thunder Alley," "Early Edition," "Jules" and "The Golden Years."

Huffman resides in Los Angeles with her husband, actor/director William H. Macy.

Photo Credit: Noah Asanias/Mike Palma



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
A New 20/20 Reports on the Shocking Student Murders in Idaho Photo
A New '20/20' Reports on the Shocking Student Murders in Idaho
A new two-hour “20/20,” with reporting by ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth, provides a comprehensive look at the case and covers the latest details, including a deep dive into the recently unsealed affidavit. Just weeks ago, a shocking break in the case occurred when authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger.
SHERRI Renewed for Two Years Through the 2024-25 Season Photo
SHERRI Renewed for Two Years Through the 2024-25 Season
The cash-plus-barter freshman talk show hosted by actress, comedian and the Daytime Emmy Award®-winning co-host of The View, Sherri Shepherd, gains the long-term extension from its anchor station group based on its first-season success.
THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Renewed for Season Two Photo
THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Renewed for Season Two
Hosted by Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar® and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” debuted as the 2022-23 season’s #1 new first-run series for the premiere week of September 12 with households and total viewers and is the #1 new first-run strip this 2022-2023 season in average weekly reach.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter & More Hit the Golden Globes Red CarpetPhotos: Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter & More Hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet
January 10, 2023

Check out photos of Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Jeremy Pope, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Coolidge, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Colman Domingo, Laverne Cox, Margot Robie, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, F. Murray Abraham, Michelle Williams, Matt Bomer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and more on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.
Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh & More Win Golden Globe Awards - Full List of Winners!Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh & More Win Golden Globe Awards - Full List of Winners!
January 10, 2023

Winners included Steven Spielberg for The Fablmans, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Austin Butler for Elvis, Justin Hurwitz for Babylon, Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout, Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, and more. Check out the full list of winners now!
Oozing Wound Share New Single 'Hypnic Jerk'Oozing Wound Share New Single 'Hypnic Jerk'
January 10, 2023

Ahead of the release of new album We Cater To Cowards, Chicago trio Oozing Wound have shared pummelling new single 'Hypnic Jerk'. Oozing Wound’s self-deprecating humor here reveals something surprisingly honest lurking beneath the veneer of nihilistic detachment and noxious fumes.
MILCK Releases Meditative Song 'Slow' for Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center's Bravespace ProjectMILCK Releases Meditative Song 'Slow' for Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center's Bravespace Project
January 10, 2023

Singer-songwriter, producer and advocate MILCK debuts mediative single “Slow” as part of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center’s new project Bravespace, a compilation of original songs, sounds and meditations created by Asian American women and non-binary artists and musicians on a journey of reflection, mindfulness and collective healing.
Bryan Martin Signs With WME For Booking RepresentationBryan Martin Signs With WME For Booking Representation
January 10, 2023

Fast-rising country music artist Bryan Martin has signed with WME for global representation. The agreement comes ahead of a big year for Martin, with both a national tour and a new album in the works. WME is one of the world’s largest and most well-established talent agencies that strives to obtain maximum exposure for their clients.
share