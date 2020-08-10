ABC News Announces Special Coverage of 2020 Democratic and Republican National Conventions

Prime-time coverage will air each night from 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. on ABC.

ABC News today announced special coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 20, and the Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24, through Thursday, Aug. 27, from 7:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT. Prime-time coverage will air for one hour (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC during each of the weeks. ABC News Live will kick off prime-time coverage each day at 7:00 p.m. EDT on the network's steaming news channel.

Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City joined by "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and "ABC News Live Prime" anchor Linsey Davis on each of the four nights of both conventions with special reports throughout every day.

ABC News powerhouse political team including "Nightline" anchor Byron Pitts, "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" co-anchor and Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" co-anchor and Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, "World News Tonight" Weekend anchor and Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas, Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega, Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver, and special correspondent Matthew Dowd will report on the state of the election, the candidates and the issues most important to Americans. Contributors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp and Sara Fagen, and analyst Leah Wright Rigueur will provide analysis on the race and all the latest developments.

Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, White House Correspondent Rachel Scott and Correspondent Alex Perez will be in the field reporting on developments from the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention.

ABC News Live, the network's streaming news channel, will have comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2020 RNC and DNC conventions with Stephanopoulos and team leading coverage starting at 9:00 p.m. EDT each night. Prime-time coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT every day of both conventions anchored by Davis who will be joined by Llamas, political director Rick Klein, deputy political director MaryAlice Parks, and ABC News' powerhouse political team. "ABC News Live Update" anchor Diane Macedo will feature previews and recaps of the conventions throughout the day starting each morning at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

ABC News Digital will have comprehensive coverage of both conventions on ABCNews.com, the ABC News mobile app and Apple News, with live updates of key speeches and proceedings, main takeaways from each day and analysis of the implications for Election Day. Coverage will also include videos on why these conventions will be historic, a viewer's guide and significant moments from previous conventions. ABC News' social media accounts will have coverage across all platforms with live tweeting, quote cards and a stream of ABC News Live's special coverage. Social newscast "On Location" will have extensive coverage throughout the conventions - exclusively for Facebook Watch. FiveThirtyEight will present live blog coverage each night of the conventions, with coverage of the major speeches and analysis of the race, as well as a slate of features covering the role conventions play in presidential races and for political parties. FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast will have special nightly episodes featuring reactions and analysis of each convention day.

ABC News Radio will offer three hours of coverage each night of the DNC from 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT. Correspondents Aaron Katersky and Karen Travers will anchor coverage with reporting by radio correspondents Alex Stone, Ryan Burrow and Jim Ryan. Political analyst Steve Roberts will join for analysis. ABC News' and FiveThirtyEight's powerhouse political teams will provide reporting and analysis throughout the evenings. ABC News Radio will also offer multiple one-minute status reports each night. Coverage plans for the RNC will be similar, pending the party's schedule of events. ABC News' flagship daily podcast "Start Here," hosted by Brad Mielke, will provide coverage each day. "Powerhouse Politics" podcast, hosted by Karl and Klein, will release special editions each day during the conventions. The episodes will feature interviews with key players and provide analysis.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with multiplatform reporters Trevor Ault, Ines De La Cuetara, Andrew Dymburt, Alex Presha and Zohreen Shah reporting on the conventions. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

Marc Burstein is the senior executive producer of ABC NEWS SPECIAL Events.

