ABC News' 20/20 Presents THE MARCH

The special includes a new interview with Martin Luther King III.

On the 57th anniversary of the historic 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, "20/20" will present "The March," a film narrated by actor Denzel Washington that tells the story about how this crucial moment in the civil rights movement began.

The film features interviews with key individuals involved, including Rep. John Lewis, civil rights legend; Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier, Hollywood stars and civil rights activists; Joan Baez, musical artist at the March; Rachelle Horowitz, transportation coordinator for the March; Clarence Jones, King's attorney who helped draft the famous "I Have a Dream" speech; and Oprah Winfrey. With the Virtual March on Washington on Aug. 27-28, "20/20" also features reporting by ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, and includes new interviews with Martin Luther King III and more. "20/20" airs Friday, Aug. 28 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Terri Lichstein is executive producer; and Joseph Diaz, Taigi Smith, Joseph Rhee and Jennifer Pirone are producers of this episode.

"The March" is directed by acclaimed and award-winning filmmaker John Akomfrah and produced by David Lawson, Lina Gopaul, and Smoking Dogs Films.

