ABC Audio announces "The HeirPod" podcast, the latest addition to its expanding podcast roster. Hosted by ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie, the podcast takes listeners behind palace walls and dives deep into the latest stories from the House of Windsor with insider interviews and special guests. Beginning today, Oct. 3, "The HeirPod" will be available for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and the ABC News app, with new episodes posting every Thursday.

Scobie is a London-based journalist who regularly appears on "Good Morning America" and is Harper Bazaar's Royal Editor at Large. He has covered the lives and philanthropic work of the younger members of the British royal family for over eight years. As well as spearheading exclusive coverage of major royal milestones, Scobie has extensively traveled to report on Harry, Meghan, William and Kate's engagements in the UK and around the world.

With distribution to over 1,650 radio stations and digital distributors, ABC Audio is the premier source for audio news, entertainment and music format services in the United States. ABC Audio syndicates ABC News Radio, where more Americans get their radio news than any other commercial broadcaster. ABC Audio includes Air Power, station services with format-specific music content, entertainment and news; ABC Digital, publisher of news, entertainment, lifestyle and music format-specific stories updated 24/7; and Syndicated music and talk programming brands. ABC Audio also produces world-class on-demand content, including ABC News' flagship daily podcast Start Here, the international chart-topping hit The Dropout and the award-winning Ten Percent Happier. ABC Audio is part of ABC News and Walt Disney Television. For more information, visit abcaudio.com.





