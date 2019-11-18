ABC Announces DANCING WITH THE STARS: JOURNEY TO PARADISE

Pack your bags and get ready to dance because America's favorite dance show is going on vacation to the Bahamas with "Dancing with the Stars: Journey to Paradise." Your favorite celebrities, dancers and judges from all seasons of "Dancing with the Stars" will be headed to the luxurious Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, in the Bahamas for the ultimate VIP dancing fan getaway. The cast includes judge Bruno Tonioli, Joey Fatone of *NYSYNC, ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, NFL star and season 24 mirrorball champion Rashad Jennings, with current season 28 pro dancers Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Keo Motsepe and Daniella Karagach, plus "DWTS" alumni Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Tony Dovolani and Kym Herjavec. More celebrity cast members, including some fan favorites from seasons past, as well as the current season, will be announced soon.*

This trip of a lifetime starts on May 29, 2020, and offers an all VIP vacation filled with a one-of-a-kind live theater dance show featuring the most memorable dances of all time, celebrity and dancer photo opportunities, pool parties with the stars, a "DWTS" costume exhibit, Q&As, one-on-one dance lessons with the world's greatest professional dancers and much more!

Packages for "Dancing with the Stars: Journey to Paradise" are on sale to the public, through Rose Tours beginning Monday, Nov. 18. To purchase tickets and find out more, go to www.DWTSAtlantis.com. Follow @dancingabc for more information.

"Dancing with the Stars: Journey to Paradise" is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday nights at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

*Cast subject to change.





