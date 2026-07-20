A DIFFERENT WORLD: Netflix Drops Official First Look at Upcoming Series

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Netflix has released an official first look at A DIFFERENT WORLD, its upcoming sequel series to the classic sitcom of the same name.

A DIFFERENT WORLD premieres September 24th on Netflix.

A DIFFERENT WORLD has been in production in Atlanta, Georgia, with Hell's Kitchen star Maleah Joi Moon leading the cast as Deborah Wayne, daughter of original characters Whitley and Dwayne. Several cast members from the original series are set to return, including Dawnn Lewis, Glynn Turman, Jenifer Lewis, and Charnele Brown. BroadwayWorld previously reported on a teaser offering a first look at Moon in character, as well as the start of production and additional casting announcements. A release date for the Netflix series has not yet been announced.

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