A BOCELLI FAMILY CHRISTMAS Special to Livestream on YouTube

This Sunday, December 4th at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET / 9am PT / 12pm ET, the Bocelli family will present "A Bocelli Family Christmas," a major global livestream event in partnership with YouTube.

The charming celebration of togetherness will feature Andrea Bocelli and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia as the protagonists of a fairy tale, a concert and a shared event, held between the Castle and the streets of Gressoney. YouTube Premium subscribers will also have access to an afterparty featuring exclusive content from "A Bocelli Family Christmas."

Set in the heart of an Italian Winter Wonderland at magical Gressoney in Valle d'Aosta, one of the most enchanting mountain towns in the world, the Bocelli family showcase their multigenerational talent in an intimate festive sing-along. The special opens with Virginia's angelic voice on beloved classic "Over The Rainbow."

Vocally united with her father, Virginia is transported across the mountainous landscape in a hot air balloon that she dreamt up in her notebook only moments ago. With the wonder of a child on Christmas morning, the youngest of THE FAMILY discovers a decorated castle where the rest of THE FAMILY await to start Christmas festivities.

The Bocelli Family's new album "A Family Christmas" is out now and marks the first time the three singers have been recorded together. The album is produced by composer and multi-Grammy® and Academy Award® nominee Stephan Moccio (Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand), who has also contributed new arrangements and co-written "The Greatest Gift" alongside Amy Wadge, Jonas Myrin and Andrea Bocelli.

The YouTube special sees THE FAMILY rejoice in this stunning original number, and traditional holiday classics including "Joy To The World," "The First Noel," and "Feliz Navidad."

Watch the new trailer here: