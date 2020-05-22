90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? Will Return to TLC This June

90 Day watchers will cheer when some fan-favorite faces return for an all-new season of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? this summer on TLC! Premiering on Sunday, June 14th at 8pm ET/PT, HAPPILY EVER AFTER? dives back into the lives of some of the franchise's most popular couples as they continue to test the waters of their relationships while navigating life in America. The series adds to a full slate of 90 DAY FIANCÉ programming on two nights every week, including THE OTHER WAY and PILLOW TALK, and promises to build on the success of the franchise, which is breaking ratings records with the current season of BEFORE THE 90 DAYS. This past Sunday, May 17, BEFORE THE 90 DAYS crossed a 4.0 W25-54 rating for the second consecutive week (4.10), helping the network to rank #1 in all of TV on Sunday among W25-54/18-49/18-34. This marked a franchise high, as well as TLC's highest rated telecast in 11 years with W25-54.

The first spinoff of the blockbuster 90 Day franchise, HAPPILY EVER AFTER? 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? revisits the most memorable couples from previous seasons. The frenzied countdown to the altar may be behind them, but the real drama has just begun to unfold. Season five couples include:

Colt, 34 (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Larissa, 33 (Brazil)

Newly divorced, Colt has jumped right back into the dating world and has fallen for another Brazilian woman named Jess. With Colt traveling to Chicago to spend more time with Jess in person, things are starting to get serious, and Jess invites Colt to Brazil to get to know her family. However, Colt has been keeping his relationship a secret from his mom Debbie and is nervous how his protective mother will take the news. Will she be able to let go of the past and trust another Brazilian woman with her son's heart?

Meanwhile, Larissa is single again after breaking up with her now ex-boyfriend Eric, and she's focusing on enjoying her life in America, treating herself to some cosmetic surgeries, and even testing the waters on her first ever blind date. But when she realizes the single life isn't for her, will Larissa jump back into things with an old flame?

Kalani, 31 (Washington, Utah) and Asuelu, 24 (Samoa)

Life is more hectic than ever for Kalani and Asuelu as the couple manages having two kids under two years old, and their relationship has certainly taken a toll. The couple struggles to get on the same page and Kalani's family worries that Asuelu isn't doing the best job of supporting her and their children. After realizing that some of Aseulu's emotions are coming from his deeper-rooted home-sickness, Kalani and Asuelu make plans to reconnect with some of Asuelu's family members. But things take a turn as more family issues bubble up, leading Kalani to her breaking point.

Tania, 30 (Colchester, Conn.) and Syngin, 30 (South Africa)

The honeymoon phase is short-lived for Tania and Syngin--as they were getting ready to move to another state, Tania got into a car accident, and they are now staying in Connecticut for a little longer. They're over living in her mom's shed, however, and decide to move into a place of their own. But moving out means paying rent, and with Tania's injury preventing her from working, the pressure is all on Syngin to find a job. The stress of Tania's injury and the couple's financial struggles is getting to be too much for Syngin; plus, back in South Africa, his brother is sick, so he returns home for a visit, and a reluctant Tania tags along. With one disagreement after another, the couple isn't sure if they'll make it through the trip, or if it's time for Syngin to stay in South Africa for good.

Elizabeth, 29 (Tampa, Fla.) and Andrei, 33 (Moldova)

After having baby Eleanor and feeling the weight of their ever-increasing financial responsibilities, Andrei is ready to take on a new role as a stay-at-home father while Elizabeth returns to work. It doesn't take long, however, before Andrei decides that they're due for some FAMILY TIME back in Moldova. The couple makes plans to travel to Moldova for a second wedding ceremony so that Andrei's family can attend, and Elizabeth's family is invited to come along. THE FAMILY is taken by surprise however, especially when they find out that Andrei expects Elizabeth's father to pay for it. Tensions rise as the big trip and wedding approach, and Elizabeth's family uncovers a secret from Andrei's past that makes her reluctant to follow through with the ceremony.

Paul, 35 (Louisville, Ky.) and Karine, 23 (Brazil)

After a few months of living in Brazil, Paul was finally able to sponsor Karine for a green card so that she can move to the United States. They are ready to pack up and leave Brazil, which Paul hopes is a permanent move. Karine is willing to take this leap and head over to the states for the first time in her life but worries that Paul might not be able to find a good job and help provide for their baby Pierre. Along with the uncertainty of their living situation, Karine is sad to be moving so far from her family and wonders if she'll be able to handle the distance.

Angela, 53 (Hazlehurst, Ga.) and Michael, 31 (Nigeria)

Having started off their journey on BEFORE THE 90 DAYS, Angela and Michael have gone through hardship after hardship to pursue their happily ever after. With Michael's K-1 Visa denied, Angela is faced with the tough decision of giving up her dream of an American wedding to marry Michael in Nigeria. But a scary new development with Angela's fertility has the couple rethinking their commitment to each other. To make matters worse, Michael's family worries that Angela is not a suitable wife for him and threatens their plan to tie the knot.

Follow 90 DAY FIANCÉ on their new Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok handles in addition to TLC's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest on 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?. Join the conversation using #90DayFiance and catch up on the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app.

90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, for TLC.

