72 HOURS: Kevin Hart and Marcello Hernández Star in New Netflix Film

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Kevin Hart and Marcello Hernández star in 72 HOURS, a new film now streaming on Netflix.

In celebration of the release of the R-rated comedy film 72 HOURS, launching only on Netflix on July 24th, the cast, including Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson and Ben Marshall spent launch week in true SOUTH BEACH style.

Following the special screening in New York City, the cast flew to Miami for a creator and press junket at the iconic LIV Nightclub and aboard a decked out yacht, where the party concluded with a surprise performance by Yung Miami.

ABOUT 72 HOURS

LOGLINE: A forty-year-old executive hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a WILD three-day bachelor party, after he's inadvertently added to their group text.

DIRECTOR: Tim Story

WRITER: Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg and Kevin Burrows & Matt Mider

PRODUCERS: John Davis, p.g.a., Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, Kevin Hart, Luke Kelly-Clyne, p.g.a., Bryan Smiley, Tim Story, Will Packer, p.g.a.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ross Fanger, Vicky Mara Story, Kayla Stamps, John Fox, Jeremy Stein, Dina Hillier, Bill Block, Prescott Ashe

KEY CAST: Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall, Kevin Dunn, Zach Cherry with Teyana Taylor and Andy Garcia

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