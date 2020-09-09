20/20 Profiles Vanessa Guillen's Family

The soldier's family tirelessly advocates for justice.

Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, brutally murdered in April, captured international attention and sparked a #MeToo movement in the military. In a new "20/20," cameras profile Vanessa's family as they tirelessly advocate for justice. Along the way, Vanessa's parents, Rogelio and Gloria Guillen, and sisters, Mayra and Lupe Guillen, share emotional memories of Vanessa. They reveal her excitement to join the Army, the changes they saw in her while at Fort Hood, and insight into her sexual harassment allegations. They also discuss how they learned about her disappearance, the desperate search to find her, and overwhelming support across the country. In the two-hour program, ABC News anchor John Quiñones sat down for an in-depth interview with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. McCarthy shares previously unreported information about the investigation and answers questions about the circumstances surrounding Vanessa's disappearance, the handling of the investigation, and the changes the Army hopes to put in place following her death. "20/20" features an exclusive interview with Ayrren Clough, best friend of Cecily Aguilar, who authorities charged with helping dispose of Vanessa's body. Aguilar pleaded not guilty to the charges. The two-hour program also reveals previously unreported information about how Aaron Robinson, Vanessa's suspected killer, left Fort Hood after authorities identified Vanessa's remains, the same day he died by suicide. "20/20" airs Friday, Sept. 11 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"20/20" includes interviews with Under Secretary of the Army James McPherson; Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, the Army's Provost Marshal who heads the Army's Criminal Investigation Command; Rep. Sylvia Garcia and Rep. Jackie Speier about the criminal investigation and the need to examine the military's sexual harassment missing protocols; and Natalie Khawam, Guillen family attorney. "20/20" also features an emotional reunion with the Guillens and Tim Miller, founder of EquuSearch, the group that helped in the search efforts to locate Vanessa's body. "20/20" cameras also capture a long-anticipated meeting with the Guillens and Kim Wedel, the mother of murdered Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales, who believes her son's remains would not have been found without the search for Vanessa.

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Janice Johnston is senior producer; and Denise Martinez-Ramundo, Chris Kilmer, Audrey Gruber and Sean Dooley are producers of this episode.

