20/20 Announces MYSTERY IN MEMPHIS Documentary on Lorenzen Wright

Following Billy Ray Turner's conviction in the murder trial of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, "20/20" reports on the mysterious case that haunted Wright's family and the city of Memphis, Tennessee, for years after authorities discovered Wright's body in a field beside a desolate road in 2010.

"20/20" reports on how Wright's ex-wife, Sherra Wright-Robinson, made a shocking admission and pleaded guilty to facilitating Wright's murder, which brought Wright's family one step closer to justice. ABC News contributor Ryan Smith reports on the case, including lingering questions about what happened to Wright the night he died.

The program features a new interview with Deborah Marion, Wright's mother, who opens up about the guilty verdict after tirelessly fighting for justice for her son. It also features an interview with Kelvin Cowans, a journalist who dated Wright-Robinson after the murder.

The two-hour program also includes audio of an interview Wright-Robinson gave to a local reporter, during which she talks about her supposed tell-all novel she claimed is based on Wright and their relationship. "20/20" airs Friday, June 17 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 9/18/20)

