VIDEO: Trailer Released for Todd Haynes' THE VELVET UNDERGROUND

The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock 'n' roll's most revered bands. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, "The Velvet Underground" shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture.

The film features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art that creates an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band's creative ethos: "how to be elegant and how to be brutal."

Also announced today is The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes - Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack, a 2CD and digital soundtrack that features both well known and rare Velvet Underground tracks, will be released on October 15, 2021 via Republic Records/UMe. Curated by the documentary's director, Todd Haynes, and music supervisor Randall Poster, Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack is the official soundtrack for the critically acclaimed documentary.

