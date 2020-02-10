$50,000 Winner of THE REALITY HOUSE Season 2 Revealed!

Kian Lawley and JC Caylen's "The Reality House" aired the final episode of Season 2 on Feb. 10 and revealed the winner of $50,000.

The final four contestants of the exciting and emotional season (Manny MUA, Taylor Blake, Dom DeAngelis and Lena the Plug) complete the final challenge and Kian and JC reveal the winner of $50,000, Lena the Plug. The 2-part finale concludes the drama-filled series that brought together 12 digital stars (including Andrea Russett, Kenny Knox and Teala Dunn) to compete against each other for the chance to win $50,000.

Finale episode highlights include Lena the Plus crowned as The Reality House Season 2 winner and sweeps the $50,000 prize, Kian and JC become emotional over another successful season of The Reality House and Lena shares a portion of her prize with the other contestants.

Watch the episode below!

YouTube creators Kian Lawley and JC Caylen bring Reality TV to Youtube with their new competition docuseries Reality House - last star standing wins the grand prize! Watch as 12 Youtube and digital stars compete against each other for a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000. Each week, housemates compete in various challenges, such as outlasting each other in an ice bath or shooting volleyballs into a moving bucket to determine who will stay and who will go. If the heat of the competition wasn't enough, living together in the PRESSURE COOKER that is the Reality House forces contestants to explore vulnerabilities, bring fringe personality traits to the surface, form new friendships, and in some cases, lose friendships. Just enough drama to keep a weekly audience of over 3 Million viewers coming back for more! It's BIG BROTHER meets Real World with your favorite internet personalities. New episodes air Mondays and Fridays on YouTube.

Season 2 Contestants: Andrea Russett, Brittany Broski, Yousef, Harrison Webb, Imari Stuart, Kenny Knox, Lena The Plug, Manny MUA, Ryan Abe, Tab Lawley, Taylor Blake and Teala Dunn.

Caylen is the wanderlust driven half of the Kian & JC sketch comedy project, one of the fastest growing comedy properties on YouTube. He can be seen in the hit Fullscreen series H8TERS, produced by Astronauts Wanted, in addition to in both seasons of AwesomenessTV's series T@GGED on Go90. He also made his film debut as Mikey in Tyler Perry's BOO! A MADEA HALLOWEEN. JC is also responsible for 3 Billboard top-10 charting compilation albums with his curated music series NEPTONES.

Lawley is an actor, content creator, and half of the Youtube comedy duo Kian & JC. Kian earned a 2018 Emmy nomination starring in his most recent TV series, Zac & Mia, and was awarded back-to-back TEEN CHOICE AWARDS in 2014 and 2015. He has also starred alongside Bella Thorne and Alex Neustaedter in the film, SHOVEL BUDDIES, which premiered at SXSW. Kian also starred across from Zoey Deutch in BEFORE I FALL. He will next be seen in a starring role alongside Katherine C Hughes in th Finnish comedy KALIFORNIAN KOMMANDO which will be distributed internationally by RED ARROW Studios.





