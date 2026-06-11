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Soprano Lise Lindstrom, cast as Brünnhilde in The Atlanta Opera's new production of TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, offers an insider's perspective on the role and the opera in a newly posted video from the company. Speaking directly to the camera, Lindstrom discusses the characters and the dramatic arc of Wagner's final chapter in the Ring cycle, giving audiences a performer's view of the material ahead of the production's opening.

TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, known in German as Götterdämmerung, is the fourth and concluding opera in Richard Wagner's monumental DAS RING DER NIBELUNGEN tetralogy. The work brings the cycle's sprawling mythological narrative to its climax, centering on Brünnhilde and the hero Siegfried as fate closes in on the gods and the world they inhabit. It is among the most demanding works in the operatic repertoire, both for its orchestral scale and for the vocal stamina it requires of its leads.

The Atlanta Opera's production opens May 30 at the Cobb Performing Arts Center and runs through June 7, completing the company's first complete Ring cycle and marking the first new American Ring staging since the pandemic. Tomer Zvulun, the company's General and Artistic Director, directs the production. Stefan Vinke and David Leigh are also featured in the cast alongside Lindstrom.

BroadwayWorld previously spoke with Zvulun about the production and its place within the broader Ring cycle in an interview covering his approach to Wagner's storytelling and its universal themes.

More on The Atlanta Opera Recent Articles Video: TWILIGHT OF THE GODS Soprano Lise Lindstrom on Brunnhilde and Wagner's Final Ring Chapter at Atlanta Opera 6/11/2026

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