Video: FELLOW TRAVELERS Tenor Andy Acosta Performs Aria on Fox San Diego

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Footage from a Fox 5 San Diego television appearance gives audiences a preview of San Diego Opera's upcoming production of FELLOW TRAVELERS, with tenor Andy Acosta performing the aria "Last Night" live in the studio. Acosta, who portrays Tim Laughlin in the opera, was accompanied at the keyboard by Resident Conductor Bruce Stasyna. San Diego Opera's Joann Clark General Director and CEO David Bennett also joined the segment alongside Fox 5 San Diego's Raoul Martinez to discuss the production.

FELLOW TRAVELERS features music by Gregory Spears and a libretto by Greg Pierce, based on Thomas Mallon's novel of the same name. The opera explores a secret love affair set against the political climate of 1950s Washington, D.C., during the period of anti-gay government purges known as the Lavender Scare. The work was also adapted into a Showtime miniseries.

The production marks the Southern California premiere of FELLOW TRAVELERS and runs July 10 through 12 at the historic Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego. Acosta appears alongside baritone Joseph Lattanzi as part of the opera's Tenth Anniversary Tour. Tickets are available by calling (619) 533-7000 or visiting sdopera.org.

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