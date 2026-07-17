BREAKING THE WAVES Album to Be Released by Houston Grand Opera

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. Sign Up

Houston Grand Opera will release a new album: the first recording of composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek's seminal opera Breaking the Waves, captured during the acclaimed opera's 2025 regional premiere in Houston. The album will be released on August 7, 2026, with its first single, “His Name Is Jan,” available to stream now!

The new recording of the groundbreaking opera, which premiered in 2016, captures outstanding performances from a star-studded cast led by soprano Lauren Snouffer and bass-baritone Ryan McKinny, accompanied by the HGO Orchestra and Chorus under the baton of HGO Music Director Emeritus Patrick Summers. It marks the third release from the Houston Grand Opera label, created in partnership with the London Symphony Orchestra's LSO Live. The label's first album—for company-commissioned world-premiere opera Intelligence—won the 2026 GRAMMY Award for Best Opera Recording.

“Breaking the Waves is a fearless, devastating, and utterly singular landmark of contemporary American opera from one of the most compelling compositional voices of this generation,” says HGO General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor. “Alongside Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek, our company's incredible cast, orchestra, and chorus have brought their own fearlessness to this piece, rising to meet its challenges with passionate artistry. This album brilliantly captures the electricity of these sublime live performances, preserving their energy in every measure. HGO launched this label to bring bold American works to the world, and there is no better testament to that mission than what you will hear here.”

Based on the art film by Lars von Trier, Breaking the Waves takes place in 1970s Scotland, where the impressionable young Bess McNeill, part of a strict Calvinist community, wins permission to marry an outsider—the offshore oil rigger Jan Nyman. The young couple embarks upon a journey of sexual exploration that is tragically interrupted when Jan is paralyzed in an accident, setting off a series of shocking events that culminate in a profound act of sacrifice.

Following its 2016 world premiere at Opera Philadelphia, Breaking the Waves won the inaugural Best New Opera Award from the Music Critics Association of North America and was shortlisted for Best World Premiere at the International Opera Awards. It went on to other stages in the U.S. and abroad, with HGO's 2025 presentation a co-production with Opera Ventures, Scottish Opera, Théâtre National de l'Opéra Comique, and Adelaide Festival.

The opera was recorded for the first time in spring 2025, during its regional premiere in the Wortham Theater Center's Brown Theater in Houston, Texas. The album showcases masterful performances from a celebrated cast including Snouffer and McKinny as Bess and Jan, soprano Michelle Bradley as Mother, mezzo-soprano Maire Therese Carmack as Dodo McNeill, tenor David Portillo as Dr. Richardson, baritone Michael Mayes as Councilman, bass-baritone Sam Dhobhany as Terry, bass Johnny Salvesen as Sadistic Sailor, tenor Andrew Surrena as Young Sailor, and Jon Janacek as Tenor Solo.

Don't Miss a Opera News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming