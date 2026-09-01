RIGOLETTO Outdoor Screening at Hudson Yards Rescheduled by Carnegie Hall+

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Carnegie Hall+ has announced that its rescheduled screening of Rigoletto will now take place on Wednesday, September 23 at 6:15 p.m. in the Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards. The free outdoor event, originally set for August 20, was postponed due to inclement weather.

Part of the free Carnegie Hall Citywide series, the evening begins with a live musical introduction and synopsis by celebrated opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo, who will also demonstrate how opera singers develop their incredible voices, accompanied by pianist Myra Huang.

Filmed during a spectacular staging at Austria's Bregenz Festival, home of the world's largest floating stage, Verdi's Rigoletto is an enduring classic that pairs some of opera's most recognizable music with a story of passion and consequence. In a rare feat of imaginative stagecraft, directed by Philipp Stölzl, this production transforms the entire court of Mantua into a circus troupe, with the duke himself as the ringmaster. An exceptional cast includes Vladimir Stoyanov, Mélissa Petit, and Stephen Costello performing alongside the Vienna Symphony and Prague Philharmonic Choir conducted by Enrique Mazzola.

“Partnering with Carnegie Hall, one of the world's most celebrated cultural institutions, is a natural extension of Hudson Yards' commitment to bringing exceptional arts programming to New York City, said Stephanie Fink, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Partnerships & Events at Hudson Yards. “As the first program of its kind at Hudson Yards, we've been honored to bring extraordinary performances such as this to our Public Square & Gardens, creating a unique opportunity for visitors to experience world-class opera in an open, welcoming environment.”

About Carnegie Hall Citywide

For more than 50 years, Carnegie Hall Citywide has brought an electrifying mix of free performances to venues throughout New York City. Presented in collaboration with esteemed community organizations, the celebrated series features artists of all genres—classical, jazz, Latin music, and beyond—in performances across the city's five boroughs.

About Carnegie Hall+

Carnegie Hall+ is a premium subscription video-on-demand channel, providing unprecedented access to extraordinary performances by internationally celebrated artists from the most renowned stages around the globe, available as an add-on subscription on the Apple TV app, Prime Video Channels, Spectrum, Xfinity, Xumo, Verizon Fios, Cox, DISH, and Sling TV as well as with a Carnegie Hall membership at the Supporter level or above.

With programming curated by Carnegie Hall, the channel includes an extensive collection of new and historic full-length classical music concerts, operas, dance, documentaries, artist profiles, and family and holiday programs, inviting viewers to create an at-home journey of musical discovery—wherever they may be. For more information about Carnegie Hall+—including a browsable catalogue of current programming—please visit carnegiehallplus.com.

Program Information

Wednesday, September 23 at 6:15 p.m.

Carnegie Hall Citywide

On Screen: Verdi's Rigoletto

Carnegie Hall+ presents a free outdoor screening of Verdi's Rigoletto, filmed during a spectacular staging at Austria's Bregenz Festival, home of the world's largest floating stage. Verdi's enduring classic pairs some of opera's most recognizable music with a story of passion and consequence. This rare feat of imaginative stagecraft, directed by Philipp Stölzl, transforms the entire court of Mantua into a circus troupe, with the duke himself as the ringmaster. An exceptional cast performs alongside the Vienna Symphony and Prague Philharmonic Choir conducted by Enrique Mazzola. The screening will begin with a live musical introduction and synopsis by world-renowned opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo, accompanied by pianist Myra Huang.

Hudson Yards

11th Avenue and Hudson Boulevard East | Manhattan

This event is free. No tickets are required.

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