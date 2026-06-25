Metropolitan Opera Receives $2 Million Grant From New York State

The Metropolitan Opera has received a $2 million grant from New York State to support the company's artistic and operational work.

According to a post on the Met's Instagram, the funding reflects a collaborative advocacy effort involving the company's Government Relations team, labor unions, artists, administrators, and elected officials.

Earlier this year, members of the Met's unions joined the company's Government Relations team in Albany, where they met with nearly 30 members of the New York State Senate and Assembly to advocate for continued investment in the performing arts.

The effort brought together representatives from numerous labor organizations, including the New York State AFL-CIO, AGMA, IATSE and several of its local chapters, Theatrical Teamsters Local 817, United Scenic Artists Local 829, 32BJ SEIU, and AFM Local 802.

The Metropolitan Opera thanked New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul, Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, Senator Erik Bottcher, and the many legislators, advocates, artists, administrators, and union members whose collective efforts contributed to securing the grant.

The company said the award underscores the importance of public investment in New York's cultural institutions and the workers who make live performance possible.

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