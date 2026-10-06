TURANDOT Will Come to Kuala Lumpur This Month

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Kuala Lumpur City Opera will present Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot at The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 17-25, 2026. The opera will be performed in Italian with Chinese and English surtitles.

Performances are scheduled for Oct. 17 at 8 p.m., Oct. 18 at 4 p.m., Oct. 20 at 8 p.m., Oct. 22 at 8 p.m., Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. The production will be staged in Pentas 1 at klpac and runs approximately 165 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission. It is recommended for audiences ages 6 and older.

Puccini’s final opera is set in ancient Beijing and follows Princess Turandot, who has vowed never to marry. Suitors seeking her hand must correctly answer three riddles or face execution. Prince Calaf succeeds in answering the riddles and then gives Turandot a challenge of his own, telling her that he will die if she discovers his name before dawn.

The production will use Franco Alfano’s traditional completion of the opera. Puccini died before completing Turandot, and Alfano’s completion is among the versions most frequently performed.

The production will feature two casts. Cecilia Yap and Eleanor Greenwood will alternate in the title role of Turandot, while Yap Jin Hin and Gui Foo Chen will alternate as Calaf. Vun Chieh and Chi Hoe Mak will alternate as Timur, and Yap Zhuo Ling and Ang Mei Foong will alternate as Liu. James Long and Bu Wei Lun will alternate as Ping, Wu Ji Khoo and Jin Junxian as Pang, and Thompson Yunga and Hang Long Xi as Pong. Joseph Leow will perform as Imperatore, with Wynn Ch’ng as Mandarino.

The Oct. 17, 20 and 24 performances will feature the first cast, while the Oct. 18, 22 and 25 performances will feature the second cast.

Danny Chen and Ho Soon Yoon are the producers, with Alessandro Mazzocchetti serving as conductor and Bernard Tan as assistant conductor. Amelia Tan is the stage director and lighting designer, while Lee Kar Man is stage manager. Kel Wen of BEHATI is the Costume Designer, JJ Tan is the sound engineer and Eve Cheng is the set designer. Cadis Lee and Bernard Tan serve as rehearsal pianists.

Tickets are priced from RM188 to RM388 for regular Zone D through VIP seating. Zone A tickets are RM308, Zone B tickets are RM268 and Zone C tickets are RM228. VIP tickets are RM388. The production also offers premium Emperor’s Circle, Imperial Patron and Imperial Friend options priced at RM5,000, RM3,000 and RM1,000, respectively. Ticket prices include handling fees and sales and service tax.

Group discounts are available for regular-priced Zone A through Zone D tickets, with discounts of 10% for groups of 10-14, 15% for groups of 15-19 and 20% for groups of 20 or more. The applicable promotional codes are TURANGROUP10, TURANGROUP15 and TURANGROUP20.

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