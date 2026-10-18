TOSCA to Open Vancouver Opera's 2026–2027 Season

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The Vancouver Opera 2026-2027 season opens October 24, 2026 with Puccini's Tosca, a gripping thriller of passion, politics, and betrayal set against the turmoil of Rome, circa 1800. Under the baton of Vancouver Opera Music Director Jacques Lacombe and the stage direction of Brenna Corner, Artistic Director of Pacific Opera Victoria, this acclaimed co-production with Pacific Opera Victoria pairs unforgettable music with edge-of-your-seat theatrical intensity for three exhilarating performances.

A story of power, passion, and betrayal, propelled by one of Puccini's most emotionally charged scores, Tosca delivers opera at its most thrilling. The story unfolds over a breathless 24 hours, as celebrated singer Floria Tosca finds herself caught between the man she loves, and a ruthless chief of police determined to possess her. Love, jealousy, artistic freedom, corruption, and personal sacrifice collide as Tosca is forced into an increasingly impossible confrontation with Scarpia.

'Tosca is the fifth-most-performed opera in the world, and we are thrilled to have this Puccini blockbuster return to our stage for the first time in 13 years,' says Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. 'Working with Pacific Opera Victoria allows us to open our 67th season with a newly imagined production of a masterpiece by one of opera's greatest composers. From its explosive opening chords to some of the most recognizable and emotionally powerful music in the operatic repertoire, Tosca moves with the intensity of a political thriller.'

Leading the cast is internationally acclaimed Lebanese-Canadian soprano Joyce El-Khoury (Die Fledermaus), making her return to VO as Floria Tosca. Canadian Tenor David Pomeroy (Cavalleria in Concert) returns to VO as her lover, the revolutionary artist Mario Cavaradossi, with Canadian baritone Gregory Dahl (La Bohème) channelling one of opera's most formidable villains, Baron Scarpia.

The production was first presented by Pacific Opera Victoria at Victoria's Royal Theatre in February, 2026. Centred on ideas of truth, Tosca is set in Rome in the year 1800, and the production brings a traditional setting to this epic story through set and video design by Scott Reid, costume design by Kevin Knight, and lighting design by Michael Walton.

Adds Wright, 'with its spectacular setting, theatrical scale and emotionally charged story, Tosca offers both longtime opera lovers and newcomers an exhilarating entry into Vancouver Opera's new season.'

Joining El-Khoury, Pomeroy, and Dahl are Neil Craighead (Rigoletto) as Cesare Angelotti, Peter Monaghan (A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Sacristan, Callum Alden (Yulanda M. Faris Young Artist) as Spoletta, and Mihnea Nitu (Yulanda M. Faris Young Artist) as Sciarrone. They are joined by the Vancouver Opera Orchestra, the Vancouver Opera Chorus, and the Vancouver Opera Children's Chorus.

Tickets are available through the Vancouver Opera box office online or by phone at 604-683-0222. Vancouver Opera would like to remind patrons to only purchase tickets from Vancouver Opera instead of third-party ticket sellers. For more information about Vancouver Opera, visit vancouveropera.ca.

ABOUT VANCOUVER OPERA

Vancouver Opera creates extraordinary experiences that engage, inspire, and entertain through voice, music and theatre. Vancouver Opera is the largest professional opera company in Western Canada and is regarded worldwide for its fine mainstage productions, country-leading education programs, and innovative community programs. Learn more at www.vancouveropera.ca.

Vancouver Opera has the continuing support of The Canada Council for the Arts, Government of Canada, the BC Arts Council and BC Provincial Government, the City of Vancouver Cultural Services and Vancouver Civic Theatres. Vancouver Opera's season sponsor is MONTECRISTO.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 13 Days 14 Hrs 28 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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