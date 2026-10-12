TOSCA Will Come to The State Opera in Prague
Performances are scheduled for Nov. 4, 6, 13 and 19, as well as Dec. 6.
The State Opera in Prague will present Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca on multiple dates in November and December 2026. Performances are scheduled for Nov. 4, 6, 13 and 19 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
The opera follows singer Floria Tosca, her lover, painter Mario Cavaradossi, and Baron Scarpia, a police chief who uses his authority to pursue Tosca. Set in Rome in 1800 during a period of political conflict, the story centers on the characters’ relationships and Scarpia’s attempts to control them.
The State Opera’s production uses scenery originally designed by Josef Svoboda for a 1947 staging. The production was recreated in 1999 by Daniel Dvořák. Performances are sung in Italian with Czech and English surtitles. The running time is approximately two hours and 40 minutes, including two intermissions. The opera is recommended for audiences ages 12 and older.
The Nov. 4 performance features Ghiulnara Raileanu as Floria Tosca, Stefano La Colla as Mario Cavaradossi and Daniel Luis de Vicente as Baron Scarpia. The supporting cast includes František Zahradníček as Cesare Angelotti, Oleg Korotkov as the Sacristan, Zdeněk Haas as Spoletta, Oldřich Kříž as Sciarrone and Andrey Styrkul as the jailer. The Prague Philharmonic Children’s Choir also appears in the production.
Martin Otava directs, with sets by Svoboda, a reconstruction of the sets by Dvořák, costumes by Josef Jelínek and lighting design by Pavel Dautovský. The State Opera Orchestra and State Opera Chorus perform, alongside the Prague Philharmonic Children’s Choir. Zuzana Kadlčíková is chorus master.
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