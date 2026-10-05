Sarasota Opera to Honor David and Edith Chaifetz at 2027 Annual Opera Gala
The gala benefits Sarasota Opera and will feature an evening of champagne and fine dining.
Sarasota Opera invites guests to A Night of Camellias & Champagne, its 2027 Annual Opera Gala honoring David and Edith Chaifetz, on Saturday, January 30, 2027, at 6 p.m. in The Ora’s Grand Ballroom, 578 McIntosh Road, Sarasota.
Inspired by Violetta’s Parisian salon in La traviata, Sarasota Opera’s opening opera of the 2027 Winter Opera Festival season, the evening will evoke the elegance of the production through the symbolism of camellias and the sparkle of champagne.
The theme reflects the romance, sacrifice, and glamour at the heart of one of opera’s most memorable stories. The 2027 Gala, co-chaired by Lynn Blackledge and Rose Marie Proietti, will honor David and Edith Chaifetz for their generous support of Sarasota Opera and their commitment to the company’s artistic and educational mission.
The Gala will feature a special spotlight on Sarasota Opera’s Apprentice Artist Program, continuing a legacy of artistic training excellence. The evening, generously sponsored by Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Mariner, will also feature a live auction offering distinctive travel experiences.
Proceeds from the Gala support Sarasota Opera’s work to produce compelling opera while fostering the next generation of artists and audiences. For reservation levels and sponsorships, visit sarasotaopera.org/events or call (941) 366-8450, Ext. 813.
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