Sarasota Opera to Honor David and Edith Chaifetz at 2027 Annual Opera Gala

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Sarasota Opera invites guests to A Night of Camellias & Champagne, its 2027 Annual Opera Gala honoring David and Edith Chaifetz, on Saturday, January 30, 2027, at 6 p.m. in The Ora’s Grand Ballroom, 578 McIntosh Road, Sarasota.

Inspired by Violetta’s Parisian salon in La traviata, Sarasota Opera’s opening opera of the 2027 Winter Opera Festival season, the evening will evoke the elegance of the production through the symbolism of camellias and the sparkle of champagne.

The theme reflects the romance, sacrifice, and glamour at the heart of one of opera’s most memorable stories. The 2027 Gala, co-chaired by Lynn Blackledge and Rose Marie Proietti, will honor David and Edith Chaifetz for their generous support of Sarasota Opera and their commitment to the company’s artistic and educational mission.

The Gala will feature a special spotlight on Sarasota Opera’s Apprentice Artist Program, continuing a legacy of artistic training excellence. The evening, generously sponsored by Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Mariner, will also feature a live auction offering distinctive travel experiences.

Proceeds from the Gala support Sarasota Opera’s work to produce compelling opera while fostering the next generation of artists and audiences. For reservation levels and sponsorships, visit sarasotaopera.org/events or call (941) 366-8450, Ext. 813.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 01 Hrs 48 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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