Sarasota Opera Appoints PJ Albert as Managing Director

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Sarasota Opera has appointed PJ Albert to the role of Managing Director, a newly defined position that will oversee finance and theater operations and be a key partner to General & Artistic Director Richard Russell. Mr. Albert began his work at the opera on Monday, September 28.

Mr. Albert brings to Sarasota Opera over twenty-five years of experience in commercial and nonprofit arts and entertainment management, most recently as the Executive Director of the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Mr. Albert has previously held the leadership roles of Managing Director, General Manager, Director of Finance, and Director of Guest Services, with organizational credits including Orlando Shakes, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Santa Fe Opera, and RSL Theatrical.

Beyond the performing arts, Albert’s background encompasses event management, technical design, and corporate production. In his new role as Sarasota Opera’s Managing Director, PJ Albert will serve as a member of the executive team, providing financial, operational, and organizational leadership at this pivotal moment in the company’s evolution.

“I am honored to step into the role of Managing Director at Sarasota Opera during such an exciting chapter in the company’s history,” says Mr. Albert. “The performing arts have been my life's work. I look forward to bringing my deep-seated passion for theatre, my background in non-profit arts leadership, and an eagerness to connect with the amazing people who make Sarasota such a special place to live and create. Sarasota Opera is renowned for its extraordinary artistic standard and deeply rooted community connection, and I look forward to building upon that legacy.”

A native of Chicago Heights, Illinois, Mr. Albert studied Theatre at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and holds a Certificate in Business Management for Nonprofits. Deeply committed to community leadership and cultural infrastructure, he served on the Board of Directors for the Manitowoc County Expo Center and previously guided the Capitol Civic Centre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 07 Hrs 06 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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