OPERA.EXE Will Come to Krakowski Teatr Tańca in October

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Krakowski Teatr Tańca will present “opera.exe,” a contemporary dance production that reworks stories from several classical operas, Oct. 8 at Teatr KTO in Krakow, Poland. The performance is part of the third edition of the Ciało i Czas Festival, which runs Oct. 4-11 at Teatr KTO and features dance, movement, performance and visual arts. “opera.exe” will also receive a performance Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the theater.

Created and choreographed by Eryk Makohon, “opera.exe” examines the stories of Medea, Salome, Elektra and Turandot. The production draws from Luigi Cherubini’s “Médée,” Richard Strauss’ “Salome” and “Elektra,” and Giacomo Puccini’s “Turandot,” using the operas’ characters and narratives as the basis for a contemporary dance work. The production reinterprets the women at the center of the operas through themes of resistance and transformation.

Makohon serves as the production’s concept, choreographer, set designer and Costume Designer. The music is by Piotr Peszat and combines classical sounds, including operatic arias performed by Anna Zawisza, with a contemporary composition. Patrycja Marszałek, Yelyzaveta Tereshonok, Agnieszka Bednarz-Tyran and Natalia Myczewska perform the choreography. Zawisza performs the opera arias.

The creative team also includes Weronika Wawryk for multimedia and graphic identity, Elżbieta Kwasek for costumes, Filip Marszałek for lighting and Borys Dubiański for video. Izabela Zawadzka provides dramaturgical collaboration and production, while Paweł Łyskawa serves as coordinator. The production is presented by Krakowski Teatr Tańca in co-production with the Tadeusz Kantor CRICOTEKA Documentation Center of Art.

“opera.exe” is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. as part of the Ciało i Czas Festival. The festival opens Oct. 4 with “300-millisecond archives,” followed by “Your Majesty” on Oct. 5, “BEZDROŻE.wilderness” on Oct. 6, “Immunokracja” on Oct. 7 and “opera.exe” on Oct. 8. The festival’s competition performances are scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10, followed by “FIDGETS” on Oct. 11. “opera.exe” returns to Teatr KTO for a 7 p.m. performance Nov. 6.

The performance has a running time of approximately 60 minutes. Tickets for individual festival performances are priced at 60 Polish złoty, while a two-day ticket for the competition performances on Oct. 9 and 10 is 90 złoty. An eight-day festival pass is available for 250 złoty. The theater's ticketing system lists ticket availability for “opera.exe” and the other festival performances

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