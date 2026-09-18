Karen Pittman Surprises With Opera Voice, Talks THE MORNING SHOW Finale
The actress opened up about her character's arc as the season wrapped.
An unexpected vocal talent took center stage when Karen Pittman stopped by THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, surprising host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience with a demonstration of her opera voice before turning to a discussion of The Morning Show's latest finale.
Pittman used the appearance to reflect on where her character landed as the season closed, giving viewers insight into the emotional weight of the finale. The moment offered a different side of the actress than audiences typically see in her dramatic television work, blending a lighter, musical reveal with a more serious conversation about the show's ending.
The sit-down balanced two distinct threads, Pittman's background in vocal performance and her perspective on the choices made for her character heading into the finale. Hudson's questions prompted Pittman to walk through both the technical surprise of her singing and the narrative stakes of the episode, giving the segment a mix of levity and substance.
The appearance stood out among the show's recent guest segments for pairing a live vocal demonstration with a substantive discussion of a scripted drama's conclusion, offering fans of The Morning Show a firsthand account from one of its cast members about how the season wrapped.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...