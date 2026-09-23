Video: MACBETH at The Metropolitan Opera

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The Metropolitan Opera has shared a clip from the final dress rehearsal of Verdi's Macbeth, capturing baritone Quinn Kelsey and soprano Lise Davidsen performing an excerpt from the Act I duet 'Fatal mia donna! un murmure.' The footage offers a preview of the exchange between the title character and Lady Macbeth as the production heads into performances.

Verdi's opera draws on Shakespeare's tragedy of ambition, fate, and superstition, and stands as a turning point in the composer's development from his earlier, more conventional works toward the tightly integrated musical dramas of his later career. According to the Met, Verdi insisted the story's dark subject matter should not be softened by purely beautiful lyricism, pushing him toward one of his most viscerally charged scores.

The production is directed by Louisa Proske and conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and is set to be part of the Met's 2026-27 season. The rehearsal excerpt gives audiences a glimpse of Kelsey and Davidsen's interpretation of the central duet ahead of the run.

Nézet-Séguin recently led the Met Orchestra on its European tour, including a debut at London's Royal Albert Hall, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report.

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