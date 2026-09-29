NORMA Will Open at Madison Opera

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Madison Opera opens its 2026/27 season with its first-ever production of Vincenzo Bellini's thrilling Norma, a gripping tale of passion, betrayal, and duty set in a world on the brink of revolution. Performances are on October 30 at 7:30pm and November 1 at 2:30pm in Overture Hall.

Norma is set in Gaul in the 1st century BC, as the Druids prepare to rebel against the invading Roman army. Norma, the head Druid priestess, has secretly had two children with Pollione, the Roman proconsul. He, however, has now fallen in love with a novice priestess named Adalgisa, and asks her to run away with him. Enraged by this betrayal, Norma is torn between love, loyalty, and her political duty. As secrets unravel, this sweeping drama ends in the ultimate sacrifice.

Bellini's Bel Canto score is full of profound beauty and electrifying fury, from Norma's ethereal prayer for peace, 'Casta Diva,' to her duet of friendship with Adalgisa, 'Mira o Norma,' the thrilling choral battle cry, 'Guerra, guerra!' and more.

Since its premiere in 1831, Norma had been renowned for its monumental title role, which has been sung by sopranos from Giuditta Pasta to Rosa Ponselle, Maria Callas, Joan Sutherland, and Shirley Verrett. Yet although one of the most famous works of the Bel Canto period, Norma is rarely performed, and Madison Opera's production will be the first time the opera has received a professional production in the state of Wisconsin.

'It is such a thrill to produce Norma,' says Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera's General Director. 'Everyone in the opera world loves this piece for its vocal and dramatic intensity, so it is a privilege to be able to share it with Madison for the first time. Bellini's stunning score will provide a perfect lift to the fall, as the story and music truly transcends centuries.'

Madison Opera's cast features both debuts and returning favorite artists. Keely Futterer, last in Madison as Rosina in The Barber of Seville, returns as the powerful Druid priestess Norma, whose every word is obeyed. Katherine Beck makes her debut as Adalgisa, the novice priestess who must choose between her love for Pollione and her loyalty to Norma. Joshua Stewart, last with the company at Opera in the Park 2026, returns as Pollione, who is now in love with Adalgisa instead of Norma. Wm. Clay Thompson, who debuted at Madison Opera last fall as Colline in La Bohème, returns as Oroveso, the head of the Druids. Studio Artists Alexandra Burch and Erik DeMario round out the cast as Clotilde and Flavio. They are joined by the Madison Opera Chorus singing Bellini's wonderful choral music.

Fenlon Lamb directs this traditional production, returning to Madison Opera after directing Lucia di Lammermoor and La Traviata in previous seasons. John DeMain conducts, leading the musical forces of the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

The opera will be sung in Italian, with projected English translations.

MORE INFORMATION

DIGITAL PREVIEW: NORMA

Streams live on Thursday, October 8 at 7pm Central, then remains online

FREE

Watch online here: https://www.youtube.com/madisonopera

Enjoy a free digital preview of Norma, as General Director Kathryn Smith gives a multimedia presentation on Vincenzo Bellini, the history of his opera, and Madison Opera's production. Watch live on October 8 and have the chance to ask questions; after that, the preview will remain online to watch whenever you wish.

OPERA UP CLOSE: NORMA

Sunday, October 25, 1 – 3pm

FREE and open to the public

Madison Opera Center, 335 W. Mifflin Street

Join Madison Opera for a multimedia behind-the-scenes preview of Norma. General Director Kathryn Smith will discuss Vincenzo Bellini and the history of his opera. Principal artists Keely Futterer, Katherine Beck, and Joshua Stewart will join stage director Fenlon Lamb and conductor John DeMain for a roundtable discussion about Madison Opera's production. There is no better way to get up close with the opera!

PRE-OPERA TALK

Friday, October 30, 2026, 6:30pm

Sunday, November 1, 2026, 1:30pm

FREE to ticket holders

Overture Center, location TBA

Join General Director Kathryn Smith one hour prior to performances for an entertaining and informative talk about Norma.

Madison Opera is a non-profit professional opera company based in Madison, Wisconsin. Founded in 1961, the company grew from a local workshop presenting community singers in English-language productions to a nationally recognized organization producing diverse repertoire and presenting leading American opera singers alongside emerging talent. A resident organization of the Overture Center for the Arts, Madison Opera presents three productions annually in addition to the free summer concert Opera in the Park and a host of community engagement programming.

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